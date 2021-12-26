Giving back to Chaguaramas Youth Camp

ON November 30, 2021, I had the distinct honour of representing the former staff members of the Chaguaramas Youth Camp at a “Thanksgiving” dinner held at Jenny’s on the Boulevard. Two other persons, ex-campers of the 1976 -1978 intake of the Chaguaramas Youth Camp intake of trainees, comprised the rest of the gathering. They were Curtis Bereton Paul, retired superintendent/acting senior superintendent of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, and Godfrey Peck Duncan, an actively serving member (sergeant) of the Security Staff of the UN, both of whom hosted the event.

The ceremony was simple in optics but significant in purpose as it symbolised graduates “giving back” to the Youth Camp for the role it played in enriching their lives. Proceedings were punctuated only by visits by the attentive waiter and by a phone call when another ex-camper, now retired ASP of the TTPS, Thomas Picton Henry, called in greetings. In my brief chat with Thomas, he said since he was a camp trainee, he knew he was destined to be a police officer.

After his meteoric rise from Youth Camper to Police Superintendent, Curtis remains an active staff member of the Laventille Road Police Youth Club. Before taking up his assignment with the UN, Godfrey, on the other hand, had served 14 years as a constable in the TTPS. And after being posted in Holland for nine years, Kosovo for eight, Liberia for five and now for the past three years in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the overall experience which he describes as overwhelming, Godfrey says he wished he could re-live the two years he spent at the Youth Camp.

To my two hosts I say, gentlemen, you continue to make us proud, take a bow. Your loyalty and thoughtfulness are deeply appreciated.

Trevor Callender

Former camp director

Chaguaramas Youth Camp

