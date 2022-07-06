Hats off to the 2008 Olympic 4x100 metres relay team that was recently awarded Olympic gold medals. Fourteen years after the event, the words, “Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions”, were used to describe our team of winning Olympians.
Hats off to Mr Brian Lewis, the immediate past president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), for his success in having our national anthem played on pan, our yet-to-be-proclaimed national musical instrument, at the International Olympic Committee’s awards function in Switzerland. For this reason, Pan Trinbago should give serious consideration to presenting Mr Lewis with a special award.
In the words of Mr Lewis, “I always believed that the steelpan version of the national anthem and getting the IOC to approve it for Olympic medal ceremonies was an important global recognition for our national instrument. The significance of today is deep and profound in more ways than one.”
Mr Lewis has brought to the nation’s attention the fact that our national anthem, composed by Pat Castagne, has been in existence since 1962 (60 years), and has not been compulsorily associated with our national musical instrument. Could this be because pan has not been officially proclaimed as our national musical instrument?