On May 30, 1845 the Fatel Razack arrived in Trinidad transporting indentured labourers from India to work on the sugar cane plantations.
These people were seeking a better life for themselves and in many instances family members. They decided to take that journey some 14,000 miles into the unknown, putting their lives at risk in the process. The journey was not an easy one, for the condition of the ships that transported those coming was very unsanitary. Because of this, diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and measles were very common. Some of the passengers simply did not make it to their final destination.
History has recorded that between 1845 to 1917 more than 143,000 people came from India to our shores. Along with their labour they also brought styles of dress, music, songs, dance, language, cuisine, and customs which are still present with us today.
Adding to their misery when they got here their working conditions were not pleasant. What they had to endure as labourers under the indentureship system was not encouraging, being paid very small wages and restricted in many ways. However, their strong determination and will to survive kept them going. After fulfilling their contract many decided to continue working on the plantation instead of returning to India. Today we are still reaping the benefits of that decision. I believe we all are grateful to them for enduring all the hardship and not-so-pleasant treatment handed down to them at times.
In every dimension of life, we can now see their offspring making their presence felt in business, politics, agriculture, construction, literature, education, public sector, religion, medicine, legal, and culture, naming a few areas. We are a real “pelau” country which is a blessing. We can find many races represented here and I thank God for this. Let us not take this for granted as we move as one into the future respecting, caring, and loving each other.
I believe what we have in Trinidad and Tobago is not by chance but God did design it to be like this for His divine purpose. I do agree that the road ahead may be rough due to the many challenges but as we embrace each other realising our worth and importance I know for sure we will make it. Diversity is a beautiful thing and we do have this; let us all enjoy and be glad for this. So as we celebrate Indian Arrival Day today let us remember those famous lines, “Together we aspire Together we achieve” and also “where every creed and race find an equal place”. Let us give thanks to those who made that long journey, we can see their footprints in the sand and the legacy they have left for us all.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan