The last time the PNM was deeply entrenched in government, they were like a rusted, ceased-up nut and bolt. Basdeo Panday realised that if you break the nut once, it would free up and be easy to remove thereafter.
So, he with his party of 14 seats joined a second party with two seats, and a third party with no seats but many votes. Benevolent Panday gave up leadership to ANR Robinson in order to break the PNM’s grip on power.
Does the present leader of the opposition realise yet that our party alone with her as leader cannot remove the PNM? Does she have the magnanimity to give up the leadership for the good of the country?