While I feel sorry for those TSTT employees who don’t want to be retrenched, if TSTT needs $476 million to pay 573 employees, that averages $830,000 per person. Some of these employees may be glad to get retrenched.
Glad for getting retrenched?
- Neil R de Montrichard Westmoorings
