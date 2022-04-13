As a concerned citizen, I am writing regarding the misinformation and political gamesmanship we the citizens are being subjected to regarding the Minister of Finance’s announcement last Friday to partially remove the subsidy on fuel in this country.
Let me say off the bat that I own a car, and I understand that my car will now cost more to fill up. That is a given and no increase in my daily costs is totally welcomed. However, when I am told that this will now mean that $800 million will no longer be used to support fuel prices that largely reduce the fuel bills of persons driving vehicles much larger and more expensive than mine, I am forced to admit that I would much prefer to see that money used to support small businessmen like myself in getting grants and soft loans for expansion, etc.
I would like to see the ministers of Finance, Trade and others tell us the small businessmen where we can see these hundreds of millions of dollars being redirected, so that all citizens can benefit. In the same way the citizens have been promised property tax will improve our communities, as it does in other countries, show us as well where this removal of the subsidy will do the same.
One of the decisions I now have to make is to car pool or use public transport in the form of PTSC buses or maxi-taxis on some days to reduce my gas consumption. Travel on PTSC buses is subsidised beyond the gas subsidy, and I think the time is perfect for PTSC to step up its game and add more value to the citizens of this country by improving the experience of public transport in every way.
As for the maxi-taxis, I am very certain that late last year they increased their fares as a result of the reduced persons allowed to travel in their vehicles.
Those fares have not dropped as a result of the restrictions being lifted, so the travelling public should all wait to see what maxi-taxi associations will do. Will they be responsible, or will they take advantage of the situation for their own benefit? Unfortunately, our experience in this country is that the latter is much more likely—but we can hope.
And on that note, I can return to my pet peeve; politicians taking every opportunity to advance themselves regardless of the effect it will have on this country. I read the papers this week and saw a report on the Opposition parading five-gallon prop water bottles with what appeared to be gas. The Opposition is blaming the Government for the increase in gas prices, along with the price of food, and of course it threw in property tax for good measure because the word “tax” scares everyone.
Can we for once recognise that, globally, prices for fuel and food have increased substantially because of supply issues that started with Covid’s impact on shipping? That is a simple fact that only needs a two-minute Google search. The war in the Ukraine will also increase fuel and food prices because of the amount of the World’s wheat that is grown in that region, the sanctions on Russia, and the disruption to shipping routes in that region. Again this is two clicks on the Internet.
We cannot expect this country to not be affected by major global activity. For too long, governments shielded us from these things, either because they thought the oil and gas wouldn’t run out, they thought it was the right thing to do, or, most likely, they had an election to win. He may not be the most likeable, but at least the Minister of Finance has the fortitude to take a hard decision simply because it’s the right decision.
As for the Opposition and its antics on social media, the MSJ and the PDP with their gas marches, and the PEP with its flung-together new association, I hope the nation sees them all for what they are; politics playing out before a local government election, and parties looking for relevance with a population still suffering as a result of the economic downturn and Covid restrictions.
It is time for us all to take a look at how we consume food, fuel, electricity and water. Those are global concerns in the 21st century and they need to be our concerns if we want to be a 21st-century nation.