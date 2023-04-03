“There are none so blind as those who cannot see.”
I read with great interest, Dr Kirk Meighoo’s rebuttal of my Express letter headed “Kamla’s Cheap Political Tricks”.
As the UNC’s public relations officer, he was doing what he is paid to do. He did an excellent job of spinning and twisting what I wrote to suit his purpose.
It is most unfortunate that he is absolutely silent anytime I criticise the Government. Maybe, he is blind to that but sensitive to criticism of his party. It is often said that the truth hurts. If it does, that was a whole bunch of hurt pent up in his letter.
I never wrote that we should not bring the children home. I pointed out the problems and, without stating it, inferred that great care must be taken in so doing.
To the informed reader, it was obvious that appropriate systems must be put in place.
Let me be very clear. I am for Trinidad and Tobago - not UNC, not PNM or any other party. I write, as I am led, because I love and care for my country.
I do not get involved in racist politics nor do I entertain racist politicians, covert, overt or otherwise. Dr Meighoo is greatly mistaken if he feels that I have an agenda against Muslims. That is typical, political nastiness at work.
The first time I learned about Islam was in Form One in secondary school. My seatmate was a Muslim and we had many discussions on religion. There are wonderful people in all religions.
Go and come again, sir. God bless Trinidad and Tobago.
Linus F Didier