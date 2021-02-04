T&T will be getting 120,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by early March. This will translate to about 60,000 persons receiving a full course of treatment, as each person will require two doses.
Last week French President Emmanuel Macron questioned the efficacy of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, describing it as “quasi-ineffective” for those over 65 years.
Covax, which is organising distribution of the vaccine, was set up by the World Health Organisation, Vaccines Alliance GAVI and CEPI, a global coalition to fight epidemics, to avoid the international stampede for vaccines.
However, according to international reports, Covax has secured only a fraction of the two billion doses it hopes to buy over the next year and is short on cash.
Of the approximately 12 billion doses the pharmaceutical industry is expected to produce in fiscal 2021, about nine billion shots have already been reserved by rich countries. Amid fears Covax can’t deliver, many developing countries are pulling out entirely or seeking their own private deals with the vaccine manufacturers.
Concerns have also been raised over the fact that several Covax signatories, including the UK and Canada, are directly negotiating their own deals with pharmaceutical companies. Some of these richer countries are investing generously in Covax but at the same time, they’re undermining that by taking doses off the market, knowing that demand will outstrip supply.
We have also seen recently the EU introducing export controls on coronavirus vaccines made in the bloc, amid a row about delivery shortfalls. The EU is also in a supply dispute with Pfizer, which is set to fall short of the contracted vaccine volume for the EU by the end of March.
Low and middle-income countries, including Malaysia, Peru, and Bangladesh, have stayed in the initiative but also recently inked their own deals with the vaccine manufacturers. It is hoped that all 190 Covax participants will be able to access doses to protect vulnerable groups in the first half of 2021, targeting 20 per cent of their populations.
Should our Ministry of Health not put in place agreements to raise our immunisation levels beyond the 20 per cent targeted by Covax, we as a nation will be in a state of pandemic-induced lockdown, as herd immunity would not have been achieved.
It should be noted that Barbados has reached out to the international community for assistance with vaccinating their citizens. To date, 95 per cent of all vaccinations have taken place in just ten countries. Only two low and middle income countries have even begun immunisation programmes.
Minister Terrence Deyalsingh should tell the nation if any other facility for vaccines has been procured, other than Trinidad and Tobago relying on the Covax facility and if so, which vaccines, the quantity and the timeline over which we will see the delivery of these vaccines.
Should we have no mechanism to access additional vaccines, the minister should clarify if this has clouded the Government’s judgement in opening our borders, as they await the richer nations to control the pandemic before they let our nationals in.
Dr Rishad Seecheran
MP, Caroni East