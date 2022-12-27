Go, Madam President, go

Whereas I note that the term of Her Excellency will end in January 2023 and the Electoral College will meet to elect a new President, it goes without saying that already this does not augur well for a happy new year.
Quite aside from the rumour that a serving politician may step down and seek such election, which will only be met with the loudest chorus of dissent and disgust ever heard in the Caribbean, with the exception of Haiti, I do not expect anything but acute political discord, animosity, political partisanship and mudslinging of the highest order.
Be that as it may, I would be among the first to say goodbye to Her Excellency.
I will not be politically correct, bordering on hypocrisy and thanking you for your service: I can’t. May I also be permitted to say: Good Riddance, after all, I am part of the electorate which created an Electoral College to elect you, albeit with great regret and disappointment. I regret that you have not served the nation well at all. Instead of an office that was above reproach, your term of office was scandalised and indelibly stained by the action of being kowtowed and browbeaten into subverting the constitutional duty of re-routing a certain merit list.
One of the consequences of this redirection into the facilities of SWMCOL is arguably a vacationing Police Commissioner while the murder toll surfs to 600 and an otherwise crime wave of immeasurable proportion.
This also created a constitutional hullabaloo at what should be an apolitical service commission. You have chipped to sweet pan, swayed to Nelson’s “gih mih the ... oooh... oooh”, while all of the office holders entrusted with the safety of the nation have given up, passed the buck and now look the other way, hoping that a crime like a missing cellphone found in the Beetham or running over a pet poodle does not affect them and not a syllable of concern from you.
None of your periodic addresses and greetings to the nation has had any impact. You also embarrassed yourself like many other politicians at the Divali Nagar. Pathetic....Madam, you have hurt and disappointed a nation. You were the Commander of the Armed Forces: an illustrious, exalted title. Yet, you sit quietly pretending not to see the mayhem of criminals, you did not respond to the severe flooding of citizens.
And so while you pretended that you didn’t know where Bamboo was, all of the equipment and manpower on display for Independence Day celebrations were not put into use. Compare this to how they, the Coast Guard and others, were mobilised for Greenvale. As I am here, four persons perished in a diving accident: no response from your charges or you, seven persons perished in Carli Bay and the so ill prepared was the Coast Guard, that the father of one of the fishermen had to drag his son’s body with a rope tied to his boat and wait for hours, because the same fantastic Coast Guard did not have a body bag. How this man must have cried and agonised watching his own child... and no one to help him... God have mercy on the souls of the persons who stood idly by.
The Government that elected you tried to malign this as a drug killing.
How many mistakes has your good office made in appointing, revoking, appointing and revoking persons in the Government: shall we remind you? The Office of the President is no longer a beacon of competence, but has sunk into odium and derision for its operational faux pas.
Madam, the nation had to goad and cajole you into say something about the murder of women by bandits, rapists, serial killers and close relatives. Madam, the nation put you in a palace and when they were hurting from immeasurable grief, you quarantined, Presidentially.
Excellency, while we grind in hours-long traffic to reach a destination 15 minutes away, your police entourage, immaculately clad in dress uniform, chases like stray dogs the people who looked up to you: no more “Move from Dey!!!!” We dread seeing the Coat of Arms in your review mirrors, since it is accompanied by a threat and a frightful “bawling up”, as though we are the ones intended to harm you.
Madam, you have not spoken out over the punishing poverty caused by import bureaucracy, bi-annual increases in the price of fuel, millions owed in VAT returns released only as a Covid-19 “meggie”, which stalks the nation, with people barricading the gateway of every State official, calling them for a hamper of half-rotten vegetables that even corbeaux refuse.
My dear President, good riddance to you, milady. May God forgive you.
Linda Capildeo
St James