I am writing this letter with much thanks and appreciation to Republic Bank Ltd (RBL).
I inherited an old debt from my dad 24 years ago, a mortgage held by the then Bank of Commerce and then inherited by RBL. I started paying very small amounts to a massive loan, so small in the beginning that the property ended up on the market. Thank God for his mercies.
Over time, I started doing better, yet the loans officers, who were a lot, always tried to get me to pay more and more, always with talk of selling the property.
One day, I decided to write a letter to the head man, Mr Ronald Harford, honestly, not expecting much. Boy, was I wrong. I remember writing to Mr Harford that the bank seems to be “pulling wool over my eyes”. He didn’t take that lightly.
The next month I went in, the loans officer said to me, ‘Mr Anderson, you writing the bosses and talking about wool being pulled over your eyes.’ Sure enough, that was the last time I ever got any static from a loans officer.
Thank you, kind sir, you care about people, even someone you never met.
After many years of paying small money, sometimes even no money, I’m ashamed, the bank decided to release the property from the mortgage paperwork and all, even though I didn’t finish pay. Let me say it again, I didn’t finish pay.
Even though I cannot endorse the policies and workings of RBL because I honestly don’t know, I fully endorse Republic Bank, our local bank, as a bank with a truly human side and heart. Thank you and thank you again, Mr Harford. God bless you.
LAR
D’Abadie