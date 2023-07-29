I am writing this letter with much thanks and appreciation to Republic Bank Ltd (RBL).

I inherited an old debt from my dad 24 years ago, a mortgage held by the then Bank of Commerce and then inherited by RBL. I started paying very small amounts to a massive loan, so small in the beginning that the property ended up on the market. Thank God for his mercies.

Over time, I started doing better, yet the loans officers, who were a lot, always tried to get me to pay more and more, always with talk of selling the property.

One day, I decided to write a letter to the head man, Mr Ronald Harford, honestly, not expecting much. Boy, was I wrong. I remember writing to Mr Harford that the bank seems to be “pulling wool over my eyes”. He didn’t take that lightly.

The next month I went in, the loans officer said to me, ‘Mr Anderson, you writing the bosses and talking about wool being pulled over your eyes.’ Sure enough, that was the last time I ever got any static from a loans officer.

Thank you, kind sir, you care about people, even someone you never met.

After many years of paying small money, sometimes even no money, I’m ashamed, the bank decided to release the property from the mortgage paperwork and all, even though I didn’t finish pay. Let me say it again, I didn’t finish pay.

Even though I cannot endorse the policies and workings of RBL because I honestly don’t know, I fully endorse Republic Bank, our local bank, as a bank with a truly human side and heart. Thank you and thank you again, Mr Harford. God bless you.

LAR

D’Abadie

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pan and development goals

Pan and development goals

Last week, there was high-level recognition of the relevance of the steelband movement to sustainable development goals, even though our governments have not published implementable policies for the mutual and sustainable benefit of communities and pan music participants, such as players, arrangers, tuners and tutors.

Drone mockery of national security

Drone mockery of national security

It is becoming increasingly clear that a major cause of the country’s spiralling and unmanageable level of crime is the failure to address problems within the national security infrastructure.

The shocking revelation that for some time now drones have been breaching the security system of the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove to make direct deliveries to prisoners in their cells and to drop off parcels of contraband on the prison compound shows just how inadequately prepared the system is for dealing with today’s criminal ­networks.

LGE: political veterans’ last hurrah

LGE: political veterans’ last hurrah

The two main political parties in Trinidad and Tobago are taking the local government election, scheduled two weeks from tomorrow, very seriously. I expected the Opposition United National Congress to maintain its momentum, which it has kept at a steady pace since it lost the 2015 general election; to keep the tempo going since it gained a few seats and the popular votes for its unrelenting pressure on the ruling People’s National Movement.

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING

Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.

Beggars, braggarts and opportunists

With the local government election just days away, out come the political wannabes, the hangers-on, and those who think they have all the answers despite never holding any political office before.

Is that whom we want to place in the seat of power? Do political neophytes appeal to voters simply because they are unsullied by corruption and, therefore, should be seen as a better choice than those in power? Or is their attractiveness based on their gift of gab?