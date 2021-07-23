Going down a sensitive path

The move to expand the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) makes sense to a minority that wants to assert Tobago autonomy; whereas Tobago as an island, within the unitary state, essentially and practically does not really have any need of it.

It reiterates the fact the THA itself is both anachronistic and economically inefficient. This autonomy minority also wants to get involved in the “internationalism” of energy, via the nation’s resources in the immediate geography.

So, expanding platforms for them also means continuing to fashion the backing of people like those linking back to Atlantic LNG.

Bifurcating the State in its engagement and activities with multinationals is definitely not the way to optimise industrial development—not even for a partially green economy and not even for a totally green economy.

The Rowley administration and its unknown circle, however, seem intent in going down this “sensitive” pathway.

They may succeed with some or many parts, but whatever the result, it will take a lot of work and time to reverse it; reversing it will be extremely costly, and divisiveness will self-perpetuate.

E Galy

Port of Spain

