Not often one can say that excellent service is received at a company who you need to do business with. However, this is very true of Mileage Mack in Mucurapo.

On each and every visit for repairs/service I have always experienced incredible service at Mileage Mack. Years ago when I initially went I thought it was necessary to contact “the boss” first. However, I learned very quickly that it was not necessary. Each and every one you encounter at Mileage Mack are courteous, helpful, responsible, offering the best service with a smile.

They excel each and every time. They give genuine and excellent advice as to whether you need to deal with a problem immediately, or to be careful and watch it for a while. I have always left there feeling very confident that my vehicle is well taken care of.

My sincere thanks to each of you at Mileage Mack for a service offered second to none. I know for sure that Mr Mack senior was proud of you before and continue to be proud of you now.

Keep up the good work, it is sincerely a pleasure as a senior citizen to visit this company and be so well treated. God’s blessings to you all.

Rosemarie Fernandez

Petit Valley

Covid must not win the war

I am becoming more and more convinced that sooner or later the Grand Master, the Supreme Commander of the Universe, will renounce his citizenship of Trinidad and Tobago.

Dual citizenship may not be an option. The consequences of such a decision remains unpredictable. So far our small piece of the planet has been spared from any major national disaster.

Going behind child abuse statistics

THE statistics on child abuse released by the Children’s Authority and published in yesterday’s Sunday Express cry out for a whole of Government response to plumb the sources of the problem and build effective policy. Until the fundamental problems leading to abuse are resolved, the demand on the Children’s Authority will continue to swell and undermine its value.

PNM lost its value

The only way out of our lingering adverse problems is to get rid of the PNM and its politicians. One only has to look at what is now happening to this nation despite our so-called prosperity.

Politicians must be honest and must stop pulling the wool over the eyes of our vulnerable citizens.

Time to modernise outdated TTPost

Allow me to relay the experiences of two TTPost clients during the month of March.

One of them visited a TTPost branch seeking to post mail to an address in England. He was advised that Trinidad and Tobago’s borders remain closed, therefore his request cannot be facilitated.

A matter of customer service

Poor customer service is endemic in Trinidad and Tobago.

So I wish to sincerely thank the Honourable Donna Cox, Social Development and Family Services Minister, for appealing to members of the corporate and financial sectors to facilitate older persons to do business more easily at their different institutions.

The vast majority will beat Covid

The Covid-19 virus is proving not to have pandemic proportions. Having or getting an immunity deficiency tends to be the decisive factor whether someone will suffer any consequences, if infected; even here death is not a sure result.