Not often one can say that excellent service is received at a company who you need to do business with. However, this is very true of Mileage Mack in Mucurapo.
On each and every visit for repairs/service I have always experienced incredible service at Mileage Mack. Years ago when I initially went I thought it was necessary to contact “the boss” first. However, I learned very quickly that it was not necessary. Each and every one you encounter at Mileage Mack are courteous, helpful, responsible, offering the best service with a smile.
They excel each and every time. They give genuine and excellent advice as to whether you need to deal with a problem immediately, or to be careful and watch it for a while. I have always left there feeling very confident that my vehicle is well taken care of.
My sincere thanks to each of you at Mileage Mack for a service offered second to none. I know for sure that Mr Mack senior was proud of you before and continue to be proud of you now.
Keep up the good work, it is sincerely a pleasure as a senior citizen to visit this company and be so well treated. God’s blessings to you all.
Rosemarie Fernandez
Petit Valley