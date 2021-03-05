IT is becoming more and more obvious that the most feasible pathway to successful resolution to our nation’s pervasive problems is through the constructive engagement and application of the concepts of collaboration and collaborative leadership.

Social researchers David Crislip and Carl Larsen (1994), discovered in their research conducted in the United States that collaboration is one of the key ways communities can pursue their best interests. They have identified what they refer to as the collaborative premise which undergirds the community efforts: “...if you bring the appropriate people together in constructive ways... they will create authentic visions and strategies for addressing the shared concerns of the organisation or community.”

In terms of contemporary events in our environment it is abundantly clear that the political dead-heat in the Tobago landscape can benefit from the principles of collaboration as highlighted.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister has displayed a level of astute leadership which has set the stage for a satisfactory resolution of the situation. He has aptly mandated the relevant parties to sit down and negotiate an outcome which is beneficial to the people of Tobago, and consistent with the principles of collaboration.

It must be emphasised, however, that the propensity for collaboration in our environment is not widely accepted or practiced; but it is a concept which we must embrace in an authentic and constructive way if we are to resolve the many challenges we face on a daily basis.

It is undeniable that there has been a severe decline in our ability to effectively manage many of our public institutions, where the issues of efficiency and accountability have been the major casualties. This is also exacerbated by the inherent dysfunctions of many of our traditional governance systems which are in dire need of reform.

In our efforts to address this untenable state of affairs it is suggested that the issue of collaboration and collaborative leadership must be the impetus for such transformation, commencing with the signal opportunity presented by the six-six deadlock emanating from the recent Tobago House of Assembly elections.

Maturity and humility must be essential factors in approaching this historic endeavour.

Keith Renaud

Chaguanas

