This is the third year that Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) and his team have organised their “fetecert”. Once again, though we may have missed a golden opportunity to assist the popular arts which are an integral part of our economy.
What has happened? Current discussion about Sekon Sunday concerns whether any public health protocols were breached. Clearly that is very important as we struggle through the Covid-19 pandemic.
But what about the content of the event itself? Commentary was limited. One report/critique that I saw in the print media was headlined “First-class show at Sekon Sunday” written by Newsday’s Melissa Doughty. (Tuesday, January 12).
On CCN’s TV6 News (Wednesday, January 13) Jules Sobion of Caesars Army called Sekon Sunday “iconic”.
An explanation for that expression is “widely known and acknowledged especially for distinctive excellence”.
Rubadiri Victor during the same TV programme made a reference when he alluded to a telegenic performance, which falls into what I know as “the experience economy”.
Victor upbraided the NCC, which he says seeks to be a promoter rather than a facilitator. I agree with his approach and his call for events which are telegenic. Telegenic meaning “well-suited to the medium of television; especially: having an appearance and manner that are markedly attractive to television viewers”.
However, was Sekon Sunday telegenic enough?
Two years ago, in the T&T Guardian, on Friday, February 23, 2018, I wrote an article “Carnival, calypso and the experience economy”. I am seeing the word “experience” appearing in the advertisements for these virtual events.
But I am still worried, please don’t get me wrong, because while the show was bold in its concept it robbed itself of being a lasting experience.
For example, there was cursory respect given to the Midnight Robber who could have been used as an element to bind the show together.
Likewise, too little consideration was given to the dance, which had the same old Best Village choreography. The other dance, Hmm. The less that could be said about pan, the better.
The unkindest cut of all is that while Sekon Sta sang some his late father, Merchant’s calypsoes, they were not given an attractive introduction. I don’t know how Sekon Sta made out in his earlier shows.
In addition, there was no humour and the artistes from Naila Blackman on just went mainly along the festival route. So that you did not get the feel that the planning for the show was tight enough.
I go further, to state that commentary on Sekon Sta’s Sekon Sunday, should have been a guide for analysis and criticism, not just public relations for other virtual performances.
There was no critique of “Crackers and Cheese, A 21st Century Calypso Tent Experience” which was broadcast via Wack 90.1FM Radio and Wack TV, with 2020 National Panorama Champs Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, Stacey Sobers and several other young calypsonians.
In fact, there have been no analyses of Wack’s virtual productions.
Next up, there is the continuation of “Iwer” George’s Iwer Stage series, then there is Erphaan Alves’s E Day (Carnival week), Patrice Roberts’s “Strength of a Woman” (Carnival Thursday), Nadia Batson’s Art Form, Voice’s “Cavanal”, called Soca for Love (Carnival Sunday).
And then, there will be virtual fetes including Soka in Moka (January 17), and Holy Name Convent’s “cooler party experience” called Flight of the Virtual Phoenix (January 24).
When or where will there be analysis? How shall we grow? The time is growing shorter for T&T to start pooling its collective knowledge and help guide the popular arts toward a more viable future.
Aiyegoro Ome
via e-mail