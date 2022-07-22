It was very painful to read the article by Khamarie Rodriguez in the Express on Thursday, “Minister to councillor: You’re a liar and mischief maker”. In the article the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, in response to water woes complaints by Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh, called him a “pathological liar and mischief maker”.

There are several cringe-worthy issues in this piece.

Minister Gonzales, you are not speaking to any common person on the street. You are speaking to an elected official who is making representation for the people who elected him. Your comments are very disproportionate to the issue raised, and by showing that level of disdain, you are disrespecting the electorate.

I am very sure you can use more respectful language in disagreeing with the councillor and, by extension, the residents.

But, sadly, this is actually the smallest of issues in that piece.

In justifying that the needs of the people are being met by him and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the article says, “Gonzales said some areas receive 24/7 supplies from the Granville station; and to facilitate a more equitable supply, he said adjustments were made to the existing schedule, with water being instead available every nine days.”

You read right. In what world is water being available every nine days a “good and reasonable supply”? Civilisations grew up on the banks of rivers, because you need water almost every day. Medical literature suggests the average person can survive without water for three to four days.

If I were a minister of public utilities, I would feel ashamed to boast and justify a water supply every nine days.

I realise as well that the newest cop-out to any water issue is to send a truck-borne supply.

I grew up in rural Trinidad at a time and know what a truck-borne supply of water is. It is not a luxury. You can only fill a few tanks and buckets, and you have to carry it from the road to your house. It is not sustainable for several days, and should not be our benchmark in the 21st century.

I request humbly of the minister to reconsider your tone and your benchmarks. Rural communities, I am sure, are paying the same as every other citizen in Trinidad and Tobago for a reasonable water supply. Water every nine days is not reasonable. We can do better, and deserve better.

Vedavid Manick

Sangre Grande

