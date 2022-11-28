Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, and Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi, gave two sound bits of advice to the thousands of citizens suffering from flooding, collapsed drains and fractured roads and landslides.
At their news conference last Saturday, Minister Sinanan advised troubled citizens don’t wait until the problems in your district get worse, inform the relevant authorities, especially the Regional Corporation, in a timely manner. Minister Al-Rawi advised citizens to quickly contact the Regional Corporations for help before things get worse.
Further, in answering a question in Parliament, Mr Sinanan again advised citizens to “talk to your local government representative” to fix clogged and broken drains in their district.
But what happens if the local representative or Regional Corporation does not give a helpful response to fix the repeated complaints? So many letters to government agencies, editorials and protests without effective responses do not reflect well on government.
What should a citizen frustrated with repeated complaints do if there is no positive response from the authorities to fix collapsed drains and broken roads? Today, these two ministers face a monumental task because of the many problems left unattended for many years.
Agricultural Consultant Riyadh Mohammed noted that there was “no proper drainage to handle the flooding.” In addition to the Corporations’ legal duty to maintain and fix drains, there is a Drainage Division in the Ministry of Works.
Why then are drains left broken for so many years? A clear example is the collapsed drain at Champs Fleurs, which, after more than 12 years of repeated complaints, the collapse drain got worse, causing landslides and serious damage to residents’ homes.
In fact, in addition to the “good advice” from Sinanan and Al-Rawi, my helpful advice is for these two besieged ministers to do a citizen-pleasing audit of the number of unresolved complaints by citizens and urge the respective Regional Corporations in the first instance to take the outstanding required action.
This will put some healthy, accountable action into their good advice. It is time, as several editorials advised, for the government to review this troubling matter of long-standing, unresolved complaints.
The two ministers can dutifully count the number of landslides, broken drains, but it is also high time to require accountability.
Giving Regional Corporations new laws to “collect more money” will not solve the fundamental problem of citizens’ complaints.
What is the system, the law, that compels the Regional Corporations to do the required repairs without being “politically partisan” in their resource distribution, with “fixing” some places but not others with similar problems?
This is a serious gap in the local government reform effort. Such preferential treatment has helped citizens become more desperate and angry.
While the Regional Corporation is a political institution, when it comes to fixing citizens’ broken drains, landslides and roads, there should be no “politics”.
In his interview with Fazeer Mohammed last week, Sinanan dutifully noted that the superficial practice of hurriedly paving roads, fixing drains, etc, “just before elections” has also aggravated the problems.
And of course, bringing subsequent, additional problems to the two ministries. These two minsters warned citizens to “prepare for the worst,” but at the same time, they should now take all required action to ensure that the relevant agencies, especially the frontline Regional Corporations, do all in their powers to prevent further disasters that the country now faces.
The ministers gave good advice, but…
Professor Emeritus
Ramesh Deosaran
Former independent senator and chairman, Parliamentary Joint Select Committee to Inquire and report on Service Commissions and Regional Corporations