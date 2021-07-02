I am glad Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has offered himself up for a second term with the consent of his family.
This gentleman hit the ground running when he was appointed, and he had a lot to deal with.
I am well aware that there is more that can be done in the area of crime, and this will be a continual process. But as far as I am concerned, we are much better off than before Mr Griffith became Police Commissioner.
I hardly think we can fault the man when it comes to his dedication, passion, innovation, integrity and leadership concerning his job.
What stands out to me is the fact that he has shown no one is above the law. Also, our CoP is not afraid to speak his mind. But, guess what? The man is simply being honest and truthful.
At this junction of our national history, Mr Griffith is the man for this season. Let us not re-invent the wheel.
I believe with Mr Griffith leading the charge for the next three years, a lot of progress can be made in the ranks of the TTPS and its performance.
To those who are responsible, be very wise with your decisions.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan