I am glad Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has offered himself up for a second term with the consent of his family.

This gentleman hit the ground running when he was appointed, and he had a lot to deal with.

I am well aware that there is more that can be done in the area of crime, and this will be a continual process. But as far as I am concerned, we are much better off than before Mr Griffith became Police Commissioner.

I hardly think we can fault the man when it comes to his dedication, passion, innovation, integrity and leadership concerning his job.

What stands out to me is the fact that he has shown no one is above the law. Also, our CoP is not afraid to speak his mind. But, guess what? The man is simply being honest and truthful.

At this junction of our national history, Mr Griffith is the man for this season. Let us not re-invent the wheel.

I believe with Mr Griffith leading the charge for the next three years, a lot of progress can be made in the ranks of the TTPS and its performance.

To those who are responsible, be very wise with your decisions.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Money worries in a pandemic

Money worries in a pandemic

Value for money should be the guiding principle for Government expenditure, given the country’s strained expen­diture during this Covid pandemic.

The unanticipated but emergency spending arising out of the visitation of Covid-19 ought to speak for itself. In this regard, therefore, the request by the police administration for $22 million for the purchase of a fleet of 80 new SUVs deserved a more studied response than that provided by the Prime Minister.

Reconstruction of the hinterland

Reconstruction of the hinterland

Our various commentators are unanimous in their calls for the diversification of the economy, its reconstruction into the provision of goods and services for export by the onshore sector.

Politicians versus the people

Politicians versus the people

I am dying. If someone said that to you, how do you think you would feel? You might find yourself anxious to fulfil any request, whatever the nature. But what if you discover there is no medical affliction, no death threat, no portent of an impending demise? Would you get vexed?

Ending AIDS inequalities

After seeing an HIV-positive colleague harassed in the workplace, a man secretly decides not to get tested.

A transgender woman refuses to return to the hospital for her antiretroviral treatment because other patients gawk and call her names.

A teenager is told at her neighbourhood clinic that she isn’t old enough for an HIV test.

Ministry’s alarming move

Now I question: “What kind of country is this?”

The Ministry of Educa­tion is recalling the ­e-devices that were given to the children of our country?

Our priorities are wrong

While I sympathise with our citizens who have been adversely ­affected by our economic problems, I believe too many of us do not prioritise our spending properly. I fully support the sentiments expressed by A Charles in their letter, “Bad decision on WASA by Minister Gonzales” in last Saturday’s Express, and I would like to add a couple additional perspectives.