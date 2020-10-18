I notice a number of little businesses, here and there...fruit stalls, pie stalls, corn and other attempts to survive in this “new normal”.
On the other hand, I see elected officials walk proudly past their newly acquired exempted trojan horses bearing nothing more than cheap talk and theatrics for overly tolerant and even gullible citizens, like myself.
I pray those who claim the few dollars lost will not make any impact on our Treasury will remember us as they drive past. But perhaps, it is difficult to see through tinted windows that are only legal for some, blue flashing lights that are only legal for some and speed limits that are only legal for some.
You peasants use CNG; we will use our Porsches and Range Rovers; to hell with the price of gas and all other things, including those vendors at the side of the road.
Dave Sadaphal
via e-mail