I notice a number of little businesses, here and there...fruit stalls, pie stalls, corn and other attempts to survive in this “new normal”.

On the other hand, I see elected officials walk proudly past their newly acquired exempted trojan horses bearing nothing more than cheap talk and theatrics for overly tolerant and even gullible citizens, like myself.

I pray those who claim the few dollars lost will not make any impact on our Treasury will remember us as they drive past. But perhaps, it is difficult to see through tinted windows that are only legal for some, blue flashing lights that are only legal for some and speed limits that are only legal for some.

You peasants use CNG; we will use our Porsches and Range Rovers; to hell with the price of gas and all other things, including those vendors at the side of the road.

Dave Sadaphal

via e-mail

Enough is enough

There has been overwhelming anguish among our readers over the death of 85-year-old Kedar Gajadharsingh who, according to his daughter, died unexpectedly in England while waiting for the Government’s approval to return home to Trinidad.

He doth protest too much

Nothing seems to have rattled the composure of UNC Oropouche East parliamentarian Dr Roodal Moonilal as deeply as the decision by the Government to retain the services of British legal and investigative expertise in ongoing fraud and corruption investigations in which he is deemed a “person of interest”.

Caricom and the EU: stubborn strains in the mix

During an exit interview in early August, I asked the outgoing head of the European Union (EU) delegation in Port of Spain for his description of relations between Caribbean countries and the EU.

Our Minister of Trade recently revealed the current level of cereal imports into this country is a staggering $1 billion per year, which has understandably raised a huge furore.

Trench, potholes filled at last

A big thank you to the good Samaritan/s who filled the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) trench across Morne Coco Road off the lights on the Diego Martin Highway, which has been the cause of the back-up of traffic in and out of Petit Valley, and the two potholes at the entrance to Hillcrest Drive.