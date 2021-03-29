Not many persons in leadership positions think outside the box and inject creativity in their decision making. So when we come across those who do they should be complimented.
Not long ago I showered kudos on Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez for his Chinatown initiative.
I would like to do the same again with his recent announcement of plans to make Ariapita Avenue pedestrianised.
The plan will include restaurants and bars placing their tables and chairs on the sidewalks, as are done in many cities throughout the world.
It’s a great initiative that will give both visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy themselves in a relaxed and friendly environment.
I sincerely hope it comes to fruition after proper consultations with the relevant stakeholders.