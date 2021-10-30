I wish to congratulate Her Excellency, President Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT, for her efficient and prompt selection of the present nominations of the Police Service Commission.
I wish to also congratulate retired Justice Judith Jones and attorney Rajiv Persad for adhering to the clarion call for qualified citizens to sacrifice their private lives and agree to serve the country on this very important constitutional commission.
I can personally vouch for the impeccable character of both Justice Jones and attorney Persad, for I have know them for decades.
They possess the necessary merit, ability and integrity to do justice to all on this now very controversial commission.
And while I do not know the other nominees, namely accountant Maxine Attong, sociologist Ian Ramdhanie and management expert Maxine King, I have faith and confidence in the President’s good judgment in selecting them to serve all the people of Trinidad and Tobago on this commission regardless of race, colour, class, creed, religion or political affiliation.
And in this regard, I wish to strongly disagree with the Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, for condemning the President’s selection of the nominees as tainted because Her Excellency is yet to give an explanation and complete answers to very grave questions surrounding the collapse of the former PolSC.
I dare say if the President had failed to move with urgent dispatch in the selection on her own judgment of the proposed nominees, after consultation with the Office of the PM and the Leader of the Opposition, she would have been accused by all right-thinking citizens of irresponsibility by abdication of her constitutional duty to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
All Trinbagonians agree that the security of the country is in great danger without a de jure and de facto Commissioner of Police in place, and thus the need to establish the PolSC.
Having said the above, I wish to go on record that I too am of the view that the President has displayed and continues to display a certain amount of arrogance and aloofness in not answering certain pertinent questions surrounding the collapse of the former PolSC, and this is bringing the Office of the President into disrepute and thus destroying its independence.
But this does not mean the President must cease from performing her constitutional duties to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
I hope, in the fullness of time, Her Excellency will clear up the machinations on all issues, if any, involving the Office of the President which led to the collapse of the former PolSC.
Israel B Rajah-Khan SC