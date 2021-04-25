Good move by ‘Diego’ group

I read the Trailblazing article on Page 28 in the Express on Thursday, headlined “Wet hills escape annual forest fires”, with interest.

I wish to commend this effort of the Green Leaf Youth Organisation with training provided from the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Project, to protect and preserve by building dams, along with a series of tree-planting exercises, to reforest burnt vegetation areas throughout the Northern Range of Trinidad.

Thanks to all employed in this important job to replant trees which will hold together the soil on the hills in Diego Martin, with the hope that less flooding will occur during the rainy season. This is gainful employment for our population, and very necessary to control climate change.

Let us remember also that our hillside has been destroyed in the past by severe forest fires, and the removal of natural vegetation from the hills to make room for building houses instead.

Patricia Blades

Cocorite

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vital lessons for mankind from this pandemic

Vital lessons for mankind from this pandemic

IT is not unreasonable to argue that the pandemic caused by novel coronavirus and its mutations have been far more devastating than they had to be, for several reasons.

Domestic politics played a terrible role in some countries, where insecure leaders downplayed the impact of the virus, even contradicting the scientists and medical practitioners who took seriously the impending danger.

Economic emergency

Economic emergency

IN an update on the first four months of Fiscal 2021, Finance Minister Colm Imbert reported that the actual revenue for the period was $1.8 billion below projection mainly due to a fall in tax and non-tax revenue. The ripple effect of this was that the Government was having a hard time covering the cost of keeping the economy running and meeting mandatory commitments.

Uneasy over mayor’s Ariapita plan

IN the daily Express of March 17, 2021 the Business Page on Page 10 was headlined “Mayor outlines plans for Ariapita Avenue”. That immediately stirred memories of Louis Lee Sing, a man I have had the pleasure of working with, and therefore, also the opportunity to recognise his ability to think clearly and logically.

Good move by ‘Diego’ group

I read the Trailblazing article on Page 28 in the Express on Thursday, headlined “Wet hills escape annual forest fires”, with interest.

I wish to commend this effort of the Green Leaf Youth Organisation with training provided from the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Project, to protect and preserve by building dams, along with a series of tree-planting exercises, to reforest burnt vegetation areas throughout the Northern Range of Trinidad.

Huge arms seizure worrying for T&T

Are we on the verge of another attempted coup?

The astonishing cache of weapons which was seized by the police, at Piarco Airport on Thursday evening, tells a grim tale.

Terrorists hold citizens hostage

THE Government ought not to pretend it’s alarmed by the United States “terrorist warnings”. The citizens of this country are held hostage by local terrorists so much so that these home-grown terrorists have forced us into a reclusive lifestyle.