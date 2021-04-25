Good move by ‘Diego’ group

I read the Trailblazing article on Page 28 in the Express on Thursday, headlined “Wet hills escape annual forest fires”, with interest.
I wish to commend this effort of the Green Leaf Youth Organisation with training provided from the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Project, to protect and preserve by building dams, along with a series of tree-planting exercises, to reforest burnt vegetation areas throughout the Northern Range of Trinidad.
Thanks to all employed in this important job to replant trees which will hold together the soil on the hills in Diego Martin, with the hope that less flooding will occur during the rainy season. This is gainful employment for our population, and very necessary to control climate change.
Let us remember also that our hillside has been destroyed in the past by severe forest fires, and the removal of natural vegetation from the hills to make room for building houses instead.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite