I applaud the PM’s decision to reopen all schools for the third term for children, whether vaccinated or not. Goodness knows the children have suffered enough.
I note at last that vaccines for the five-to-11 age group have been cleared by the World Health Organisation and Carpha, and will be here soon.
Hopefully before the beginning of the third school term.
I strongly recommend that when the vaccines are available that paediatricians be allowed to administer them to children in their care.
CJ Kelshall
Diego Martin