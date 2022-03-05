I applaud the PM’s decision to reopen all schools for the third term for children, whether vaccinated or not. Goodness knows the children have suffered enough.

I note at last that vaccines for the five-to-11 age group have been cleared by the World Health Organisation and Carpha, and will be here soon.

Hopefully before the beginning of the third school term.

I strongly recommend that when the vaccines are available that paediatricians be allowed to administer them to children in their care.

CJ Kelshall

Diego Martin

