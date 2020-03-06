In a most laudable act, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is spearheading an initiative to raise the retirement age for judges to 70 years.

The Attorney General was no doubt mindful of the experience which will be retained in the judiciary by this most progressive move.

He would have been aware that experience trumps youth all the time and that most members of the Privy Council are over the proverbial three score and ten.

Al-Rawi certainly would know the most powerful nation in the world today has a president over the age of 70 and the candidates seeking to replace him are both over 70.

What was most surprising, though, was the response of the United National Congress.

The party’s spokesman, attorney-at-law Vidya Gopeesingh, questioned the mental faculties of judges as they approach that mystical 70.

Milton Seenath

Duncan Village

