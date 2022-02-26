My wife and I recently visited Tobago on a holiday. One of our first stops on this beautiful island was Penny Savers Grocery in Carnbee for some much-needed supplies.

Upon returning to our vehicle in the grocery’s car park, we encountered difficulty in opening the car door using the remote.

Further attempts to manually open the door set off the car alarm. No matter what we tried, we could not stop it. We did not know what to do!

A young Tobagonian lady, noticing our embarrassment, came forward and volunteered to help rescue us—two elderly persons. She suggested after examining the sensor that the alarm remote battery may need changing.

She then offered to go with my wife to the pharmacy upstairs to get a replacement battery. No luck, as the pharmacy did not have the required battery.

The young lady then took the car remote, got into her car and drove to a nearby pharmacy, where she purchased and installed the new battery. She returned and made sure the alarm was functioning properly and all was well.

Attempts to reimburse the young lady for the cost of the battery as well as her services, proved futile—she simply refused to entertain the idea.

My wife and I were pleasantly surprised. We thanked her immensely for her kindness and generosity.

We will be forever grateful to her for taking time out of her day to assist us in our time of need.

This was indeed a unique experience, demonstrating that all is not lost and good Samaritans are certainly not an extinct species.

Prof Harold and

Mrs Tara Ramkissoon

Valsayn

