AS a business person I do not feel that the Minister of Finance has done a bad job of managing the economy, as some experts are implying at the moment.

The Minister of Finance has had to handle this economy during a very difficult time, and the Central Bank still has, according to the Central Bank Governor US$ 6 billion in the Heritage and Stabilisation fund available for spending.

This is why I recommended to the Central Bank Governor that half of the Heritage and Stabilisation fund, which is US$ 3 billion be used this year 2021. The money can be paid to banks, so their customers can pay their foreign invoices on time and also prevent them from having to retrench staff. It can also be used to pay Government’s commitments to public servants and the Public Utilities.

The amount used can begin to be repaid in 2022, as the Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs has estimated that things are going to improve in 2022 for oil and natural gas, this country’s main income earners.

Even in the Bible it is written that Joseph told the Pharaoh because of Pharaoh’s dreams that God was saying there will be seven years of good crops and seven years of famine. This is why I believe that good times are coming next year 2022 for Trinidad and Tobago, God willing.

Anthony Arrindell

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Embarrassing blunder

Embarrassing blunder

The Prime Minister’s attempt at damage control following the Health Minister’s insult to Barbados’ donation of 2,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to this country has further confused the issue.

Haiti: Covid, carnival, confusion

Haiti: Covid, carnival, confusion

MISSED Carnival this week? So you weren’t in Port de Paix, Haiti’s north-coast second city.

President Jovenel Moïse and his wife Martine kicked off the party. There were tight-packed crowds, sound trucks, street fetes and jump-up, with barely a mask in sight. Police reported just five arrests. If you want to check out the fun, there’s three days’ worth of Digicel-branded video up on YouTube.

Let’s expose these issues

The recent spate of activities which has gained the focus of the national community arising out of the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt is long overdue. I have noticed however that political petticoats are being exposed, masked as unification efforts to raise awareness over the issue of abuse of, and violent acts committed against our women.

Case of winner take all

Global tourism is surviving on restricted oxygen for the immediate future. Tourism and Tobago is a marriage that must remain healthy or we will all suffer. To keep Tobago alive it must remain clean, green, serene (no crime) and Covid-19 free.

Good times are coming...

AS a business person I do not feel that the Minister of Finance has done a bad job of managing the economy, as some experts are implying at the moment.

The Minister of Finance has had to handle this economy during a very difficult time, and the Central Bank still has, according to the Central Bank Governor US$ 6 billion in the Heritage and Stabilisation fund available for spending.

Lots wrong with justice system

Since gaining independence more than 58 years ago, we’ve long passed the breaking point as far as heinous crimes are concerned, particularly murders.

Crime statistics have revealed a steady uphill climb over the last few decades despite each of our four government’s brazen claim that crime has decreased while they were/are in power.