On Sunday morning I drove down to the Courts Megastore compound in El Socorro to take my third Sinopharm Covid primary shot.
Life is a matter of choice. I respect the decisions of those who want to remain unvaccinated for one reason or the other.
The Covid death toll in T&T is fast approaching 2,300 while daily infections and deaths are rising at alarming rates.
I want to thank in particular Nurse Applewhite who attended to me and provided me with valuable information as it relates to building the body’s immune system to combat this deadly virus.
Believe me, the public health providers in this country are working day and night, under very testing conditions to serve the Covid-infected population.
I tied my camel on Sunday and now place my trust in God.