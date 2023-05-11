Got silk? No big thing

I read in the newspaper recently the response from Barbados officials on the Brent Thomas matter, and from my initial perception, it appears that this could be a case of “taking one for the team”.

This apparent admission of guilt, or more precisely, “falling short of applicable legal norms” and thus supposedly taking blame for what transpired in Barbados, would only be one side of the story. The other side must be told by our own Government officials, who I do hope don’t attempt to use this admission by their Barbados counterparts as some sort of “get-out-of-jail-free ticket” to absolve them from any accountability and responsibility.