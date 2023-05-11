Got silk? No big thing

The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating at general election 2025. Whatever the President did or did not do would have created a wide scope of suppositions surrounding the granting of senior counsel status.

Once all persons chosen are eminently qualified, who really cares? The difference to the man in the street is negligible, unless you can afford to employ an SC. Will outstanding cases be completed that much faster? It is wait and see.

From the classic Opposition standpoint, it is expected that negative statements will abound. The Government this, the Government that. The President this, the President that.

The various objections from anti-Government voices appear tinged with jealousy. The PNM Government is incompetent and should resign. Resign for what? For whom? An Opposition that is unqualified to step into the shoes of those they consider incompetent? They appear not to even know how to step up to the plate.

Political beauty lies in the eyes of the beholders—nowhere else. We the people believe what we want and the electorate will have the final word.

When I throw my mind back to 2010-2015, the most significant thought is the fact that the AG and prime minister were awarded silk. As we say in local parlance, no big ting. And the response to this granting of silk way back then? Some people laughed and some people cried.

So, fast forward to 2023 and some people are laughing and some people are crying. No big ting. This is sweet T&T, a cute little democracy where you can say and do what you want, within reason.

Congratulations are therefore in order for all who worked hard for many years and are now SC.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

