Our Ministry of Education must be firm with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in this extraordinary results fiasco.
It was unbelievable to accept the smug, arrogant, condescending responses of Dr Wayne Wesley to numerous queries throughout the region. He was dismissive of the trauma expressed by pupils from different territories, and “vouched” for the integrity, processes and structures of CXC against an avalanche of serious concerns.
Belatedly, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles is now presenting a softer approach to problem resolution when it’s “water more than flour”, and demonstrating a greater sense of empathy.
From the initial widespread alarm, CXC should have been forced to review the situation and provide a quick, comprehensive review and response to the claims of absenteeism, missing SBA marks, and grades that were not reflective and consistent with pupils’ historical performances at their schools.
This, in fact, was CXC’s easiest examination year since examinations were confined to multiple choice and internal assessments. The marking of scripts was as straightforward as possible, and hardly time-consuming. It was mind-boggling to read that Dr Wesley spoke of examinations improvement, when all the challenging examination elements were removed. In fact, the results should have been even more outstanding.
Dr Wesley’s contemptuous approach is not new to CXC. High-level officials at our Ministry of Education can relate many instances of this attitude over the years; one top official was shown the door because of this type of attitude. Thankfully, our denominational boards, supported by lawyers, have acted forcefully with the threat of legal action to CXC’s plantation-owner mentality.
Now that CXC is against the ropes, people have become more amenable and amiable.
In Jamaica, with the largest cohort of pupils, there have been calls for the replacement of CXC as the examination body. The minister of education in Guyana must also be commended for her early forceful response to CXC’s lethargy.
It is hardly believable that schools across the region could have been so negligent in transmission of internal assessment records; and even if they were, an alert CXC should have recognised this and acted appropriately.
CXC has not responded clearly to the query of a changed marking system. For example, was a negative marking system used to prevent guessing answers to multiple choice questions?
In the negative marking system, a mark is allocated to each correct response, but a mark is also deducted for each incorrect response. This can affect the total score a pupil earns.
Our Ministry of Education can use this fiasco to exert pressure on CXC to lift its performance and attitude. CXC is not granting any favour to our region. Governmental funding secures CXC’s existence. Without this funding, CXC is history.
A repeat of this trauma must never again be visited on our pupils.
Pt Bhadase Seetahal Maraj
former SS111 programme manager (Ministry of Education)