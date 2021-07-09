Govt acting by vaps

The Dr Keith Rowley-led Government initiated an island-wide shut-down of the country, and has asked people to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19 for 16 months now, like the rest of the world had done.
However, as most of the world is now reopening after securing sufficient vaccines to inoculate their citizens, opening back for business, putting stimulus packages in place to stimulate their economies, we are still in a prolonged lockdown.
This is mainly due the Government’s mishandling of the distribution of vaccines and the impotence of the Government to come up with an actual reopening/recovery plan for the economy, and this is the real reason why many citizens and businesses are suffering, on the breadline and on the verge of or already in financial ruin.
The Government took the decision to halt all citizens’ “normal life” and livelihoods because it said it was acting in the best interest of all the citizens. We understand there were extenuating circumstances, but now it is time and a necessity for the Government to do all that is required to return citizens and businesses to their standing before the shutdown.
The pittance it has offered to the citizens and the businesses they are employed under and operate is a shame, as compared to the rest of the world. The Government has failed the population of Trinidad and Tobago, has stifled the average citizen to the point where we can’t breathe.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why the Government cannot devise a proper plan, so that the economic recovery can begin. It’s long overdue.
All we get is lip service where I, like many others, try to follow the trend of the Prime Minster’s speeches every Saturday and become lost with the lip service “ole talk”.
No business person or even the average person knows how long they have to continue like this, in this perpetual shutdown mode, in continuous uncertainty.
When the Prime Minister will release the stranglehold on companies so that they can start to rebuild their businesses and their livelihoods?
It’s not unreasonable to want to know what plans the Government has to reopen the economy so businesses that are on the verge of closure may be able the hang on a little longer, instead of closing their doors forever.
After all these months of news conferences by the Prime Minister, I, like most of you, am no better off as to knowing the opening date for businesses, restaurants and malls across the country, which is not a construction-related business or a laundromat.
I did not see a Government solution to my bankers’ move to choke my finances, to repossess my car and the solution to my neighbour’s house that is on economic fire with foreclosure, with no solution to the massive job losses being faced nationwide. All I saw was one minister chastising the population for being more greedy than needy, having to resort to visiting South Park for assistance.
Within the morass of “ole talk”, there is a clear conclusion that the current Government only cares about its ministers, its members of Parliament and its high-ranking friends and financiers who are continuously allowed to generate income and are able to access preferential treatment such as, for example, millions of dollars in tax exemptions for luxury vehicles, while the average citizen is wondering how to feed their children this week.
No amount of “ole talk” can save us now, and everyone must agree the Government has no plan to restart the economy.
Its reaction seems to come from vacuous vaps and only when demonstrations or outcries from the public have occurred.
Well, Dr Rowley, we have reached the point where we can’t breathe!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain