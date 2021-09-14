Govt can end industrial battle

The eyes and ears of employees and employers alike are intensely focused on the industrial relations battle between Republic Bank and the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) and, by extension, the trade union movement, regarding the bank’s position: unvaccinated workers are required to pay for Covid-19 tests every two weeks.
The Republic Bank battle is but a litmus test, and the ruling of the Industrial Court will inherently set a “historic” and consequential precedence.
Having a working experience in industrial relations doesn’t make me an expert, and this is simply a personal opinion.
Don’t be fooled by the bank’s “unprincipled” stance. In spite of expressed dissension by workers’ representatives based on the prevailing terms and conditions of employment contained in (workers’) collective agreements and the OSH Act, etc, there’s another perspective to consider.
These agreements do not necessarily apply in extenuating circumstances such as wars, civil unrest, and global pandemics. In these unforeseen situations, employers, including the Government, can legally invoke overriding powers.
No one can deny the pandemic has had a grave negative impact on business establishments and the economy. I pulled this example from the Internet: “The Act enables an employer who, due to a temporary emergency or other circumstances beyond the employer’s control and is unable to provide work to its employees to avoid paying salaries to the employees...”
Suffice it to say, the Government can put an end to a potentially disruptive industrial battle by adopting a firm stance on the treatment of the unvaccinated population. After all, we seem to forget that the Government can constitutionally invoke the Public Health Ordinance, which, in a life-and-death situation, has supreme power.
But I don’t believe the Government will take any action in this regard. Political expediency trumps all, even the Public Health Ordinance.
According to media reports, there’s a significant level of vaccine hesitancy in Tobago and, with the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly elections, the PNM will not want to rock the boat in a potentially tight race.
I won’t be surprised if the Government is secretly hoping and praying the Industrial Court will rule in favour of Republic Bank and take the country out of its misery by imposing requisite restrictions and penalties on the unvaccinated, for the sake of public health and the economy. And, by contrast, empower the vaccinated.
They can then fearlessly go on a platform in Tobago and point the finger at the Industrial Court. The name of the political game is eat your cake and have it, too.
RP Joseph
San Fernando