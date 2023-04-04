Govt facilitating social delinquency

To my knowledge, there isn’t a single Government MP in Trinidad and Tobago who does not subscribe to a religious belief, be it one of the various Christian sects, Islam or Hinduism. It is therefore safe to say Trinidad and Tobago is governed by a Parliament of religious believers.
One must wonder, therefore, what will it take for T&T’s Members of Parliament to display the virtues of Jesus Christ, Allah or Lord Krishna, and show an ounce of empathy and humanity by at least attempting to, or even pretending to, address the rampant homelessness that plagues our boroughs and capital city, Port of Spain?
Not only can Dr Rowley and Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar each boast of having political careers that span over 35 years, but they have both also held the position of Prime Minister, with Dr Rowley currently occupying the post. Yet neither of them can boast of having ever been part of a parliamentary initiative that saw the introduction and implementation of robust laws that would empower the State to take charge of the many homeless persons roaming our city.
So, the homeless are allowed to roam our cities at will. They are allowed to scatter refuse at will, and some of them even defecate in full view of working members of the public and schoolchildren traversing city streets. Just last week as I was driving along the Brian Lara Promenade, I had the unfortunate opportunity to witness a young lady on her way to work having to scamper to safety, as one of the many homeless occupants of Port of Spain hurled projectiles at her.
Of late, Dr Rowley has been talking about billion-dollar revitalisation plans for the capital city, but how can one revitalise a city that oozes filth and is overrun by the homeless? Does Dr Rowley, after 35 years in political office, not understand that infrastructural development and revitalisation must go hand in hand with social development and social revitalisation?
For instance, what is the purpose of having six to eight traffic wardens set up morning sentry in the vicinity of Church’s Chicken at the corner of Henry Street and Independence Square, or at the roundabout opposite RBC on Independence Square, to just stand there, casually gossiping and twiddling their thumbs as chronic gridlock traffic occurs before their very eyes? And whilst these traffic wardens stand there in the midst of this traffic mayhem, both “H” and “PH” taxis stop indiscriminately on Independence Square, from George Street straight down to Broadway, creating an insane bottleneck of traffic into the capital city.
You mean to say there isn’t a single alderman, councillor, senior traffic official, or city engineer who has the qualifications, or at least the common sense, to determine that the indiscriminate conduct of taxis on Independence Square, between the area of George Street and Broadway, and the indiscriminate double parking by motorists on key arteries such as Henry Street, Fredrick Street, Abercromby Street, Edward Street and Richmond Street are what make driving into Port of Spain on a morning during the week a living nightmare for citizens of this country, resulting in hundreds of thousands of losses in man hours each day and a mentally exhausted citizenry?
And when will the Government construct and efficiently maintain key road infrastructure such as zebra crossings with the necessary pedestrian street lights, bolstered by effective jaywalking laws to be strictly enforced in the capital city and boroughs? In New York City you simply cannot cross in front of moving vehicles the way pedestrians do in Trinidad and Tobago. Not only will you risk being fined if you do, you forfeit your right to an insurance claim should you be struck by a moving vehicle if you crossed the street when the pedestrian street sign did not give you right of way as a pedestrian.
It is this inability of our elected officials to understand the symbiotic relationship between infrastructural development and social development that results in most HDC developments, especially the apartment types, turning into neighbourhood slums.
Last week, HDC issued a media release which said 75 per cent of the 214 residents of the HDC’s Oasis Greens community, have fallen behind on their monthly rental payments and owe HDC $3.4 million in arrears. When a government allows this kind of irresponsible, delinquent mentality to prevail in a housing development that the government itself owns, what does the government expect but for that community to turn into a slum? Slums are communities where productivity is low, and financial discipline and social responsibility amongst residents are at their lowest.
The main crisis facing T&T as a country is Government’s blatant facilitation of social delinquency and general lawlessness. There is also a disconnect with Members of Parliament and their constituents. In T&T, Members of Parliament live lifestyles of opulence. They are whisked around in heavily tinted SUVs, equipped with flashing blue lights and super hydraulic shocks. The heavy tint prevents them from seeing the filth and hordes of homeless persons that we, the ordinary citizens, are forced to encounter daily, and the flashing blue lights and SUV hydraulic shocks prevent them from experiencing the many potholes and traffic congestion the way we experience them.
There isn’t a single Member of Parliament who utilises public transport in Trinidad and Tobago. If our representatives do not operate on the ground amongst us and experience what we experience, how can they understand the problems we the electorate face daily?
Oke Zachary
Valsayn