Govt getting its priorites wrong

I am in awe to understand the reason why Government has found it necessary to formulate a programme of “A Taste of Carnival” at this time costing $25-$30 million when we are reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic which is not under control as evidenced from daily figures released by the Ministry of Health.
And while my concerns are targeted to health and controlled Covid-19 cases, although as stated that only vaccinated patrons will be allowed entrance, it also begs a concern of the mega funds allocated when government agencies are owing one another even affecting the payment of salaries within.
Case in question, MTS having to borrow funds from a bank to satisfy its needs when the Ministry of Education owes MTS huge sums.
Why then the allocation for “A Taste of Carnival” instead of funding the MTS situation?
Richard Lobo
Diego Martin