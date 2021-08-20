Responding to the overwhelming flooding and the dire consequences to those in affected areas, the Minister of Works tells us millions were spent on drainage and works pertaining to the alleviation of flooding.
But what does that mean in a country noted for bad spending, corruption, poor planning and overall wastage? How much of the millions actually went toward effective and strategic preventative works?
When you consider the billions of dollars spent by the Ministry of Works and look at the condition of the nation’s roads and infrastructure, you are left stupefied.
Years ago when Chaguanas and Penal were the main areas perennially impacted by flood waters, some of those same people in the North—now “traumatised” by serious floods—were writing letters to newspapers and calling radio stations: “What all yuh want the government to do... those areas below sea level.”
When Jack Warner became minister of works, as if by magic, he assessed the situation and opened-up/expanded culverts along the highway, and this simple action assisted in mitigating the flooding woes. Warner had also proposed catchment ponds, which, in addition to funnelling flood waters, would have enhanced WASA’s capacity.
Minister Hinds, in response to the recent flooding in the North, tells us it’s “nature”, and that the Government has done all it could. Has it?
After listening to both sides of the narrative, it’s clear the Government has no strategy to deal with flooding, except to play the blame game.
It would seem that as far as developments and developers are concerned, the tail wagging the dog. How on earth can a developer divert and block water courses, destroy hillsides and the natural environment with impunity?
The answer to that is downright corruption at play. There is a perception that if you know a government minister and public official, you can do what the hell you want and no dog barks.
The area where I live is a museum of building violations. Roofs extended straight to boundary lines; walls of houses form fences; water tanks flowing over in neighbours’ yards, etc.
And, you know what? If you have a problem, you have to pay a lawyer to take them to court. In essence, people with money and influence in this sweet country can get away with anything.
I listened to a public official tripping all over himself, attempting to pass the flooding woes on to errant developers. I’m sure most of them have received requisite approvals to “destroy” the natural environment, or simply don’t conform to the approved plans and regulations. Or, after receiving final approval/completion certificates, secretly pursue “additional” works.
We are caught in a perpetual loop of targeting symptoms without detecting and curing the disease. The long and short of it is: we exist in a system with very little transparency and accountability. Imagine this after 60 years of independence.
RP Joseph
San Fernando