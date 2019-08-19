Despite Government’s boast about progress in the fight against crime, it has all come to naught as Trinidad and Tobago is still on track to cross 500 murders for 2019 and even prison officers are feeling the wrath of criminal elements and demonstrating that we may well be headed for failed state status.
As at August 18, 2019, there were 348 murders and with the murder of 37-year-old Timothy Nathaniel from Sangre Grande on Sunday we have reached last year’s 349.
Saturday night’s shooting at the home of prison officer Olang Harris tells us that even national security personnel are at the mercy of criminal elements.
This shooting follows reports that criminals were targeting “any two prison officers” to demonstrate their power to the authorities and that in the last two decades, 19 prison officers have been killed, allegedly in hits called from inside our prisons.