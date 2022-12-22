Govt incapable of running anything effectively

It’s imperative now that we call a spade a spade and make the necessary changes to curb corruption within our country, as we have been a developing country for far too long. This, unfortunately, will only come through a legislative and political will.
The first step is investing in our young people’s education, but our current Government seems to be stifling our students and their ability to pay for their education. Recently, I came across a student not able to get a job within the educational background of their degree and, having gotten an additional scholarship, was forced to turn down the Government job placement offer to them. The reason was that the student had completed their Master’s and their CPA (someone who has earned a professional designation as a certified public accountant). However, their scholarship was only given for their first undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Arts. So they approached the Ministry of Education (MOE) and asked for a job in their educational field. However, they were told they would only be placed in a lower-level job paying around $3,000 to $5,000 per month, as the scholarship was not given to them to complete their Master’s, to further their education or get a designation.
So, in other words, take it or leave it. Whatever the MOE offers, you must take it or pay back the scholarship loan at a rate much higher than the banks offer within Trinidad and Tobago. A rate of 7.75 per cent per annum is what was offered as the interest rate to repay the scholarship’s loan to the MOE—much more than the banks charge for a loan to individuals, yet the Ministry of Education is charging these poor students who can’t accept the jobs offered at these minimum wages at outrageous rates. When the student opts to repay the scholarship loan, our Ministry of Education is digging out the students’ eyes, as well as their parents’ eyes by insisting you only have three options. The interest on some of these scholarships can work out to $400,000 and more if you received an open scholarship.
These are the options offered by the Scholarships and Advanced Training Division (Breach Unit):
“Ministry of Education responded as follows:
RE: Statement of Indebtedness to the Government with a breakdown of the calculation.
Please note that interest continues to accumulate 7.75 per cent per annum, subject to full and final settlement of the debt.
Please be advised that you are also required to respond in writing to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education within seven business days of the date of this letter stating your intent.
In terms of repayment, kindly note that the maximum repayment period allowed is five (5) years.
There are three (3) options available to repay your scholarship indebtedness:
1) Repay in One Full and Final Payment;
2) Make a lump sum payment and the balance to be repaid within a period not exceeding five years;
3) Repay via repayment agreement within a period not exceeding five years.
Please note should you decide option 2 or 3 to repay within the 5 years, interest will be calculated on the amount to be repaid for the duration of the repayment period at a rate of 7.75 per cent per annum.”
This is harsh and oppressive to our students and their parents. Imagine newly educated students and their parents having to face these types of challenges as they now leave school. After raking and scraping to afford to pay for their students’ lodge, transport, books and food for four years, now to go into debt with the Government at this early stage of their development, just because they have used their initial scholarship to go further and specialise with a Master’s degree or further their education.
These poor, misguided souls would have signed anything the Government put in front of them, because at the time they were offered the scholarship due to their financial predicament, they really had no choice, they would have signed anything to afford the school fees, to get a chance to get a degree.
The fact of the matter is that these young students cannot afforded the school fees in the first place, so they have no choice but to sign whatever the Government offers them to get a chance to further their education.
This is definite proof that this Government is totally incapable of running anything effectively, and their inability to manage our educational institutions is another appalling example. They are unable to protect us and to protect our basic rights within our nation.
Lord, help us!
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain