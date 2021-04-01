Govt incompetence putting lives at stake

AS a registered licensed pharmacist for the last 36 years I am dismayed, disappointed and completely shocked at the news that was released on Wednesday that the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive here via the Covax distribution, are due to expire within the next two months.
Why I am so furious and in disbelief is mainly due to the fact that our Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, is none other than a pharmacist by profession. And one of the first and most important duties of any pharmacist when ordering any drug, whether in tablet, liquid or injectable form, is to ensure that the expiry date is well in advance of not only receiving the item, but for sale and usage of the respective medication.
This is not only to ensure safety and efficacy of the drug at the stage of sale and usage, but to eradicate loss of expense, in the event that the drug has not passed the expiry date, and so it is useless and unsafe to use, and it has to be destroyed and discarded. A lot of money is lost by simply not following this very important guideline.
This emerging dilemma now facing our health workers, and the vulnerable in our society, who were due to be vaccinated with this first batch of vaccines, is a clear case of incompetence on the part of the Minister of Health. It is a serious travesty. In any private health facility, or retail pharmacy, a pharmacist could be and may be fired immediately for ordering and/or, failing to check expiry dates of incoming stock. This is one of the main responsibilities of any pharmacist, especially concerning Third World schedule drugs, antibiotics, injections and, in this case, vaccines.
In a First World country this minister would be immediately fired for such incompetence. He cannot blame any other for this. He cannot make any excuse. It is his responsibility and none else to have ensured that the vaccines ordered would arrive in the country, in a timely manner, to allow it to be used efficiently and as prescribed.
This AstraZeneca brand is the double dose type, but now due to the two-month expiry date limit, will now have to be used in such a manner that the entire batch will be administered in one dose, and the recipients will have to wait until another batch arrives to receive the second dose. This was not the intention as we have been hearing for months now from the same Minister of Health.
When exactly is this second batch of vaccines to arrive here?
Can we be assured that it will get here in the required time to administer the second dose?
Is this going to affect the other shipments that were due?
If this is not a terrible misjudgment by the Minister of Health, it clearly shows his lack of professionalism and regard for the health and safety of our citizens.
It is my firm opinion that Terrence Deyalsingh is not only an incompetent pharmacist, but an incompetent Minister of Health, and if he has any integrity or shame, he should resign forthwith, failing which the Prime Minister should immediately remove him from that portfolio he now holds to assure us that this incident will not ever recur, and also to uphold accountability from his Cabinet.
In this time of a pandemic it is the only decision the Prime Minister must take. Too many lives are at stake for the population to accept just another apology.
Nalini Dial
Political leader of the National Coalition for Transformation