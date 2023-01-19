Govt keeping its promises in 2023

Half of January has already passed, and not being distracted too much by the critics of the Government’s choice for a new president, I have chosen to focus on the promises made and being kept.
Very early into 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, led by Minister Stuart Young, opened 16 bids for onshore and near-shore blocks. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is committed to encouraging exploration for future reserves both onshore and offshore Trinidad and Tobago, according to the minister.
A day later, Energy Minister Young reviewed Heritage’s 2022 results and 2023 business plans. Heritage reported a strong performance in 2022 and demonstrated its consistent delivery in the area of revenue generation.
In 2022, the company embarked upon an aggressive drilling and workover programme, with ten wells drilled on land and one offshore, while operating 22 rigs. In 2023, the focus continues on drilling another ten wells on land and five wells in the Soldado field offshore. This is in addition to enhanced oil recovery and integrity projects that are currently under way.
The minister reiterated the important role that Heritage plays in revenue generation for the country as the company contributed a significant percentage of the national GDP (gross domestic product) in 2022. He reminded Heritage of the need “to continue producing oil as efficiently and as safely as possible, and to maximise financial returns for the country’s energy reserves”, while continuing to be a sustainable and resilient business. He also emphasised the need for “nimbleness” to respond to the volatile geopolitical forces in the world that impact the oil and gas industry.
In addition to the company’s focus on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, Heritage was also able to demonstrate to Minister Young its work with its stakeholders, private sector and neighbouring communities. In 2023, Heritage will continue to support its fenceline communities through a host of social sustainability programmes that are designed to empower the society, through the provision of scholarships, IT (information technology) training and agricultural entrepreneurship programmes.
What has also captivated me is the work being done by Minister Rohan Sinanan. I recall the Prime Minister making a promise to make 2023 the year roads and all related infrastructure will be improved and rectified. The work done by the Ministry of Works cannot be overshadowed. Even members of Parliament from the Opposition heaped praises on Minister Sinanan for works already completed. There is no doubt that every single citizen of this country breathed a sigh of relief that our nation’s road rehabilitation programme has begun as promised.
There are too many accomplishments to mention, from depositing US$182 million ($1.23 billion) into our Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) to distributing millions in flood relief. From the construction of the mega solar park in Piarco to the ongoing work at ANR International Airport in Tobago, we certainly see positive initiatives being implemented. Of course, there will always be areas for improvement, crime being a major one that we all have a part to play in.
However, there is no doubt that the Government is off to a great start in 2023, and the citizens of this beautiful country should pay attention intelligently.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando