Don’t stop the party/work but motivate workers, Mr Prime Minister.

The first four words taken from Mighty Swallow’s hit calypso are synonymous with good times and fun. But here I want to suggest that we substitute “work” for “party” instead.

I refer to the current wage negotiations to cover the period 2014-2021 between public sector workers’ representatives (unions) and their employer (Government).

Government’s offer of 0,0,0,0,1,0,1,0 per cent, described as two per cent, has been utterly rejected by the unions, which describe it as a disrespect.

Their position will gain the sympathy of many, given the upward movements in the cost of living resulting from increases in fuel prices, food and proposed increases in utilities and the imminent introduction of property tax, increasing the burden on all but, in particular, the low-income and working poor.

At a recent meeting, PM Dr Keith Rowley tried to allay fears and negative actions by workers in response to calls by union leaders to “stop the party” by temporarily withholding their labour while engaging in street demonstrations.

He stated the Government’s offer of two per cent was an opening offer in a negotiation process, while highlighting the dangers of a more generous wage commitment, given fluctuations in energy prices and Government’s revenues. He reminded the country of the difficulties his Government experienced when having to uphold a 14-per cent wage commitment provided by a previous administration.

While I am not prepared to join the debate on the merits or demerits of the PM’s argument, I would like to put forward a suggestion.

First, the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 should be honoured as periods of legitimate expectations by workers. What the unions are dismissing is the Government’s refusal to legitimately reduce operational cost through retrenchment, unlike Barbados, opting to preserve jobs by running budget deficits and increasing borrowings, given significant revenue shortfalls.

In the circumstance, an across-the-board lump sum to include recent retirees could be offered for 2014-2019 with a zero offer for 2020 owing to the pandemic. Beginning 2021, salary and wage increases could then be negotiated.

I know that this proposal would cost the Government more than they would like. Their desire to pay off debts, invest in diversification through assistance to manufacturing apprenticeship and agriculture as well as social initiatives to address crime are commendable, but while the grass is growing the horse may be starving and cannot or will not produce optimally.

The unions will also be disappointed, believing that they have exercised patience over the past eight years and their expectations for a more substantial salary adjustment, given comparator market shifts, are unjustly being frustrated. Any disruption of work due to prolonged industrial action would only worsen our economic situation.

Besides, higher public sector salaries will motivate workers, stimulate demand and increase economic activity although increasing prices. The challenge will be to contain foreign exchange leakage. Ministry of Finance technocrats must provide guidance.

This delicate situation calls for sacrifice and compromise on all sides—labour and Government. Let’s tread carefully and consider not stopping the “party/work” as we attempt to navigate the waters.

D Thomas

Port of Spain

