Govt lacks courage to deal with crime scourge

Currently there is a groundswell of discontent and fear by the citizens/voters in our country. The major source of our concern is that the politicians voted into office have neither a plan to solve this cascading implosion, nor seem to care.
I think there are two transformative steps to address this:
1. We take responsibility and solve for ourselves, or
2. This action will be taken for us.
I: See how we can accomplish for ourselves: Roughly 35 years ago New York police stations were being fire bombed by the rasta drug cartel in NY. The NY police were definitely intimidated by them. The change came when Mayor Rudy Giuliani appointed a new police commissioner. He was a previous army commander. His plan/strategy was very simple. He broke out NY city into several geographical areas, and provided the crime statistics for each of these areas. He then appointed police chiefs responsible for each one of these. And then gave each of these chiefs three months to get a ten per cent reduction in crime in their respective areas. These chiefs had to tell him how many people, guns, vehicles they required to achieve these results. Once these were given, the performance clock started ticking. If by the end of the first two months they hadn’t achieved at least a five per cent reduction, they were given one more month to get this ten per cent reduction. Failure to hit this target resulted in immediate dismissal. It took them two years to eradicate this crime scourge, but the bottom line was the goal was achieved.
These same results can be achieved in T&T if our government has the political courage to implement this proven strategy. Note, know that police can’t be fired here, but they can be removed from PoS, or Chaguanas to some very desolate, remote areas instead. So we have a template which has worked in very extreme conditions, so Minister Hinds, please forget any more excuses, we are all very tired of these. Furthermore, know for sure if any minister’s relatives suffer the carnage inflicted by drug cartel members on their families you would need see action taken swiftly. So please be proactive NOW.
II: This action will be taken for us, because the US government has recognised that the global energy sector is now in a very disruptive and volatile situation. In the US backyard, they have three geographical gems—Guyana, Suriname, and T&T. Once they can safeguard these countries they can be assured of supplies of oil, gas, urea, methanol and ammonia, all of which are critical inputs into their various US sectors.
We then see that the US Embassy is spending US$400 million on their new embassy, obliquely opposite to the new Chinese embassy—a chess game has started.
If you read between the lines, this level of expenditure by the US government, as well as our portfolio of energy products we can supply to them, means they will ensure that the disruptive drug trade which is currently destabilising our country will be clinically and deliberately shut down. Starting with their source countries, the local drug barons, and external distribution systems.
I hope our government can find the necessary courage to do what has been done in NY and other countries, before any of their own family members also suffer what many families have experienced.
And if this Government don’t have the political courage, then expect the US government will.
Roger Gordon