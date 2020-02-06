Stuart Young’s “meltdown” in the Parliament is—what’s the word I’m looking for?—pathetic, sad, revealing? I don’t know. But what Stuart Young has conveyed to the citizenry, as far as the escalating crime is concerned, is: I’m clueless, but it’s not my fault; the UNC is to blame, for they have given contracts to known criminals; so what if the PNM has as well?
He went on to suggest the nexus between crime and politics occurred during the period 2010 to 2015. In all seriousness, it’s high time Stuart Young names the UNC MP(s) who are allegedly in league with criminal elements, or at least provide a status of the police investigation. By now, he should have taken the evidence to the police. I would hate to think the minister of national security is “lying” in order to score political points.
It’s a fact that the UNC/People’s Partnership, in spite of its two-thirds majority win in 2010, lost the 2015 election due to the electorate’s lack of confidence in its performance in government. As such, the blame-the-UNC mantra for the PNM’s failure is nothing more than a hackneyed excuse.
It’s a trend in politics for sitting governments to blame the previous opposition-party governments for their own failure and devalues their successes.
As far as crime is concerned, the citizenry has grown inured to the inability of successive governments to stem the crime surge, and have adjusted their lifestyle to suit the crime wave. The truth is, the Government lacks both the will and morality to tackle crime. The shameless self-aggrandisement by Government ministers precludes any sincere effort to tackle crime.
Politics has morphed into a recriminatory finger-pointing exercise. It’s not about performance and progress; it’s about which government “tief” more and who emboldens the criminals, etc.
For every finger pointed in one direction, five could be pointed back. Is it any wonder we are regressing at such an alarming rate? Perhaps we are already over the cliff.
After all, nothing, absolutely nothing, works well in T&T aside from crime and corruption.
If the Government is unable to rescue us from our grim predicament, how do we tunnel ourselves out of the cesspool? There is only one option available to us, and that is to fight aggressively for constitutional reform that would provide adequate transparency and empower the citizenry in the decision-making aspect of the governance of the country.
In her throne-speech, President Paula-Mae Weekes echoed the sentiment of the citizenry regarding the social ills and the failure of progressive governments to govern efficiently. The president, under the current Constitution, has no executive power—and therein lies our problem.
But the president does have reach and influence, and perhaps she can use her tenure to advocate for constitutional reform—at least to bring an awareness of the impact of the Constitution on the lives and welfare of the citizenry amid the plague of Government graft and corruption.
In so doing, she will inherently empower and bolster civil society groups and advocates to fight more passionately for requisite constitutional reform.
In a nutshell, we need to provide executive power to the president—to act as a check-and-balance institution for the Government.
I listened to a television interview with former prime minister Basdeo Panday—who has done an in-depth study into constitutional reform—and he did make a perceptive observation: that the Government is not the problem; the problem is the system.
But, like a true politician, he negated his credibility when asked how he would rate the performance of prime ministers Manning, Rowley and Persad-Bissessar. He said he cannot rate Manning and Rowley because the problem is the “system”. When asked about Persad-Bissessar’s performance, he precipitately replied: “Disappointing.”
Basdeo Panday—it would seem, after all these years—cannot get over his overwhelming defeat by Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the post of political leader of the UNC—the party he founded.
RP Joseph
San Fernando