Govt must clear the air on latest hunting situation

All sport participants take their sport seriously. They prepare mentally and physically so that they can excel in whatever field they choose with the main goal being, winning the ultimate prize in the end. Sport hunters too, have to go through the same rigours; for themselves and their dogs since the challenges are immense.

At the Covid-19 update last Saturday, sport hunters were eagerly awaiting news concerning the rescheduled opening of the hunting season which was supposed to start on October 1. The Forestry Division had postponed the sale of hunting permits and the Wildlife Act was amended to further discourage hunting. However, at this update, some reprieve was given to the sport whereas it was stated that hunting dogs could be “exercised”. To us hunters, this move gives hope to a shortened hunting season but still needs further clarification. Would this new move be a “free for all” meaning dogs could be exercised throughout designated hunting areas or would permission have to be sought from the Conservator of Forests to carry out these acts?

The same amount of hunters exercising dogs would almost be the same amount of hunters hunting throughout the season; why not put things in place and open up the hunting season instead?

Sport hunters need to know so as to avoid violating any current regulations that carry penalties.

The line minister governing the sport of hunting is attempting to bring some sort of relief since he himself grew up in a sport hunting environment. Hunters who viewed the update were appalled when they observed the Minister of Health jokingly commenting on their predicament; this is no laughing matter Mr Minister! We the sport hunting fraternity need consultation and clarification on all these latest developments.

Gary Watche

president East Trinidad

Hunters Association)

