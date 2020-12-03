Govt must curb the flow of illegal immigrants

Control over borders and immigration is central to national security, economic prosperity and rule of law. Per the US National Security Strategy, the United States affirms its sovereign right to determine who may enter the country and under what circumstances. Illegal immigration burdens the economy, hurts American workers, presents public safety risks, and enriches smugglers and other criminals.
The above paragraph came directly out of the Department of State’s website, an integral part of the United States government’s policy on illegal immigration. Our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on a morning talk-show this week, went into detail and explained the importance of curbing illegal immigration in Trinidad and Tobago, especially during a pandemic.
The Government has done more for immigrants, especially Venezuelans, than any other government in the world. We have to understand the importance of limiting our resources in these difficult times, securing our citizens and adhering to the rule of law.
There are many detractors using illegal immigration as a tool to try to make the Government look heartless and create chaos.
My fellow citizens, we are already in the middle of a global pandemic. Let us look at the facts: the Government, led by Dr Rowley, has managed this pandemic in a manner that surpasses international standards.
We should also recognise that crime, especially murders and kidnapping, has decreased significantly under the guidance of this Government and our Minister of National Security, Stuart Young.
Citizens in the public service continue to be paid, and on time. We have food, water and free medical supplies. This Government has managed the obstacles created by Covid-19 better than most First World countries.
The positives are what we should be focused on.
Do not be distracted by people who wish to create havoc and not make a positive contribution toward the development of Trinidad and Tobago.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando