Govt must curb the flow of illegal immigrants

Control over borders and immigration is central to national security, economic prosperity and rule of law. Per the US National Security Strategy, the United States affirms its sovereign right to determine who may enter the country and under what circumstances. Illegal immigration burdens the economy, hurts American workers, presents public safety risks, and enriches smugglers and other criminals.

The above paragraph came directly out of the Department of State’s website, an integral part of the United States government’s policy on illegal immigration. Our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on a morning talk-show this week, went into detail and explained the importance of curbing illegal immigration in Trinidad and Tobago, especially during a ­pandemic.

The Government has done more for immigrants, especially Venezuelans, than any other government in the world. We have to understand the importance of limiting our resources in these difficult times, securing our citizens and adhering to the rule of law.

There are many detractors using illegal immigration as a tool to try to make the Government look heartless and create chaos.

My fellow citizens, we are already in the middle of a global pandemic. Let us look at the facts: the Government, led by Dr Rowley, has managed this pandemic in a manner that surpasses international standards.

We should also recognise that crime, especially murders and kidnapping, has decreased significantly under the guidance of this Government and our Minister of National Security, Stuart Young.

Citizens in the public service continue to be paid, and on time. We have food, water and free medical supplies. This Government has managed the obstacles created by Covid-19 better than most First World countries.

The positives are what we should be focused on.

Do not be distracted by people who wish to create havoc and not make a positive contribution toward the development of Trinidad and Tobago.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

Gutting the Procurement Act

Having left the Public Procurement Act to languish on the back burner for five years, the Government has now brought it forward in an amended form that completely defeats the purpose of the very legislation for which it voted six years ago.

The impending doubles famine

IN times of crisis, governments usually have two options—either confront problems honestly and implement real solutions, or just blame Kamla (Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar). If you’re a really bright government like the one we have, there is also a third option: blame doubles men.

Govt making procurement law toothless

The Procurement Act of January 2015 fully decentralised the procurement process and removed cumbersome bureaucratic requirements, but it also brought all procurement transactions under the scrutiny of a powerful Procurement Regulator and Board, with independent powers, and that Regulator and Board are required to report to Parliament via the Speaker, and the Regulator’s report is subject to the careful scrutiny of the Public Accounts Committee within 90 days of the end of each fiscal year.

Reckless populists

“There is nothing wrong to participate in a sex party of any kind,” said a source in the European Parliament. “However, such kinds of meetings with many people are illegal under the coronavirus laws.”

To be specific, 25 naked men attending a loud party above a gay bar in central Brussels is clearly against Belgium’s coronavirus laws, which allow no more than four people to meet indoors, so somebody called the police. At least three of those arrested were Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

On patriarchy—a religious perspective

OUR ancestral traditions in understanding the Divine, the living Source, speak of a dancing relational balance of feminine and masculine. Hence the Divine Feminine is to be celebrated.