In response to a letter published in Monday’s Express, I humbly admit I’m among the unqualified who ought to keep my mouth shut.
Nonetheless, I have half a brain and can collect and analyse information and form an opinion. And as well, I’m not that gullible to implicitly believe everything a medical expert feeds me, considering there are quacks, politicians, and money-satans in all professions.
Needless to say, the same democratic constitution that provides each and every one of us with the choice to vaccinate or not vaccinate accords me the right to publicly pontificate my “unqualified” opinion.
I don’t believe the Health Minister is totally correct in his assessment that we have been taking vaccines since we were toddlers, in order to question the hesitancy of some people in accepting the Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccines we took as children have been around for decades, some even a century, and therefore have been tried and tested.
The Covid-19 epidemic is contemporary with the vaccines.
Perhaps at the time other vaccines were developed, there were those who harboured the same hesitancy that a protracted period of time would have mitigated. Notwithstanding, there were early reports of Covid-19 vaccine after-effects, such as blood clots, etc.
And too, the messaging from the Ministry of Health was not exactly strategic in promoting pro-vaccination. For example, the term “Vaccinate to Operate”, to some, may seem like a badgering call for the sole purpose of opening businesses and getting the economy back on stream—but does little to promote the personal safety of the vaccines.
My opinion is: being vaccinated outweighs contracting the virus and not having adequate antibodies to fight it off.
In fact, I too was hesitant in the beginning, but CNN reported that 99 per cent of the people in the US who contracted the dangerous Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus were unvaccinated.
The point I’m attempting to make is: messaging specifically calibrated to reach those who are still hesitant is important.
We can talk and write letters until the cows come home, but suffice it to say we exist in a democratic society, and I don’t think the Government can force anyone to take the vaccine if they don’t want to.
Besides, by virtue of the Constitution, which guarantees religious freedoms, some churches don’t believe in vaccination—and that’s their right.
So, let’s be practical. The personal choice regarding vaccination cannot be circumvented. Vaccine hesitancy, for whatever reason people may have, is not my business.
On the other hand, Covid-19 is a matter of life and death and, as such, my business is that the Government, by virtue of the Public Health Ordinance, can impose restrictions on those who are not vaccinated.
I would hope that the Government uses whatever power it legally possesses to protect each and every one of us.
My five cents’ worth. (A black cent is no longer legal tender.)
RP Joseph
San Fernando