The average house now costs over $1 million. A 30-year mortgage for such a property after paying ten per cent down is about $6,000 per month.
The average starting salary of a university graduate is about $8,000 per month. A new entrant into the world of adulthood must look at food, costing about $1,000 monthly, clothing, about $500, and shelter about $6,000.
When one adds car payment, Internet services, a phone, and entertainment, it seems almost impossible for our young people to enter society and live comfortably.
When one considers access to lucrative employment and credit facilities, we see the monumental task facing our young people.
Many of our youths have no choice but to live at home and seek assistance from their parents for things like transportation and basic survival.
It is against this background that there is little or no motivation from the new people entering the world of adulthood to be interested in politics.
There are very little attractive incentives to endear our young people to consider any of the major political parties.
Sadly, many of our qualified professionals are leaving for foreign shores where at the very least they can access housing and an opportunity to live comfortably, though not in luxury.
University education is not cheap, it is therefore critical that university graduates must be able to access jobs that at the very least allow them to repay the cost of a university education.
Since many of our students study abroad, they enter loans and debt that cost over $1 million and consequently with the nature of employment available locally, they are forced to seek employment and live abroad.
This brain drain forces Trinidad and Tobago to rely on those who could not access foreign opportunities and does not allow for the best of our students to help build our nation.
This issue requires strategic planning.
We must find a way to provide lucrative employment that does not drain the Treasury.
Rather these competent persons should contribute to economic growth. That requires innovative approaches to our economic model.
We must look at international demands and provide the goods and services that can access foreign investment and consumption.
Accessing a government job or getting a job at a law firm as a lawyer is not enough to allow graduates to start a new family and live comfortably.
It is incumbent upon government to open the economy by making doing business less costly and less complicated. They must arrive at a housing initiative that allows families to access homes at comfortable rates. There must be a re-engineering of our education system to allow our students to be competitive on the international market.
This and so much more that is necessary can only come from a government committed to the welfare of all its citizens.
One can only wish that together the people would embrace hope for better tomorrows.