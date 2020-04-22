LTE

The present plan by Government to further reduce the opening hours of some establishments, especially hardwares, sounds like one that was not well thought out. This for two reasons:

1. By reducing the time for shoppers at hardwares it would be encouraging more intense congregating as the window to make pertinent purchases is much smaller. We would have more people congregating at these shops during shorter hours as opposed to a spreading out of the shoppers over a greater length time to do business.

2. There is absolutely nothing wrong with people purchasing paint to spruce up their homes as indicated otherwise by the Minister of Health. At least this is one activity that will keep homeowners at home and this is something that will indeed keep them occupied.

The Government needs to, at least give the intelligence of the population some credit and think through its policies better.

A few dissidents among us does not make all of the people irresponsible.

