“Let them eat cake”, though wrongly quoted and attributed to Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, is very instructive in that her profligate spending and lifestyle gave credence to the misquote, owing to the frustrations of the people.
It is not being suggested, however far-fetched, that the subsequent events that occurred are to be duplicated in Trinidad and Tobago, though it is akin to “we need the money”, despite the economic circumstances of Trinbagonians.
Questionably, the Government needs money, given that its debt to gross domestic product is more than 80 per cent, but has it demonstrated competence and efficiency in growing revenues?
Unfortunately, it seems injudicious to attribute such debt to the management of the pandemic, when there have been so many donations of vaccines from various countries, including Caribbean countries, as well as the US$475,000 financial assistance from the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, specifically for the pandemic, and last month’s special drawing rights from the International Monetary Fund for US$644 million.
Granted the myriad loans the Government has taken need to be repaid, but what is there to show for such borrowings?
What is being done to curtail the increasing debt, loss of jobs, closure of businesses and the ever-increasing prices of food?
Is any attention being paid to the economy? Very recently, there is the fiasco with failed or stopped projects from the National Gas Company.
It seems all too conspicuous that there is no regard or respect for the use of taxpayers’ funds.
It boggles the mind that there can be so much apparent profligate spending whilst demanding the taxpayer continue to foot the bill—a case in point being the timing of the property tax and its purported value to the economy.
Why must the taxpayer continue to fund supposedly injudicious projects by the Government?
Whilst there may be billions of dollars in uncollected taxes, what has the Government done to improve its existing tax collection efforts besides adding the property tax?
Has the Board of Inland Revenue improved its tax collection efficiency?
How many businesses and corporations are escaping the tax net?
It is very strongly suggested that the Government display better management and leadership capabilities and re-examine the Value-Added Tax system to enable the more affluent to pay higher taxes than the ordinary taxpayer.
Luxury items must attract a higher tax.
There should be a moratorium on importation of new vehicles except for construction.
Reduce the food import bill by seriously focusing on agriculture, which is almost untenable because of praedial larceny, lack of access roads and little or no preservative, canning and manufacturing facilities.
Additionally, legislate that the financial companies, especially the banks, regardless of the dividend payments to the Government by two local banks, that at least two per cent of their profits be remitted to the Government.
The banks, despite the pandemic, are still making high profits and must demonstrate a greater corporate social responsibility to Trinbagonians.
Additionally, there are far too many Government ministries and State enterprises in this small country.
Reduce the ministries and remove the inefficient State enterprises now!
If the Government is really serious about increasing revenue, of which taxes are one aspect, it must show, tangibly, that it is truly a caring government, has the management and leadership skills, and is prepared to share the burden of the population given the unfortunate circumstances in which Trinidad and Tobago finds itself, and not just pass the buck to Trinbagonians.
Is the Government mature enough to take the necessary decisions that will redound to the benefit of Trinbagonians and not cause further frustrations by continuing on its seemingly uncaring way?
It is business as unusual and not business as usual!