Govt must take blame for Covid surge

LTE

ON a daily basis, through social, electronic and print media there are comments by medical professionals, leaders of businesses, religious leaders and Government members constantly berating and insinuating that it is somehow the public is at fault for the spread of this deadly virus.

While watching the news tonight, one channel aired the leader of a religious group blaming the public in no uncertain terms for the spread of Covid-19 whilst simultaneously on another channel, a senior member of the police service berating the public for coming outdoors and going to the market to purchase food items. I immediately started to think, is it wrong to go to the market, supermarket and pharmacy to buy items that are needed for basic survival? I am not blessed with wealth to stockpile food and medication for weeks and months, therefore any change that comes into my possession, I am forced to brave the outdoors and hunt for basic supplies. The public still has basic needs to fulfil.

However, I would like to flip the script on these professional blamers and ask how did the first person who died from the Covid-19 in our country contract the virus if he was a United States citizen coming here for Carnival? Was it here before the Carnival or did the Government err by having Carnival 2020? Secondly, doesn’t limiting opening and closing times for essential businesses create a scenario where people will flock to these places before closing time which creates the long lines?

Just recently I went to the St Joseph Health Centre to get a release from quarantine certificate, and to my utter amazement, people who were Covid-19 free like myself had to stand under the same tent with patients who came to do a Covid-19 test and who were openly displaying symptoms. Is this the public’s fault?

In light of the inability of the Government to adequately assist all the citizens who are negatively affected by the lockdown, how are people meeting their basic needs if they are to stay confined to their homes?

What if we cannot make the rent and are thrown out on the streets? What do these leaders expect the public in that position to do, just lie down and give up?

Finally, the Ministry of Health had ample time to anticipate any surge in cases, why the rush and mad scramble to locate space and oxygen now?

Additionally, has our local medical fraternity brought anything new to the global Covid-19 fight?

It seems we are just waiting to see what the world does and then we follow.

It is disheartening to see how day after day, people are losing not only their physical lives but their livelihoods being blamed by those in authority who it seems are bungling the management of this virus. As the saying goes, you point one finger to someone and four points back to you.

Wasim Ali

St Augustine

