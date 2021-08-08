Govt needs to rethink $B Tobago airport

ANR

The ANR Robinson International Airport

I must reiterate on C Peters’ comment in a letter recently suggesting that the Government would be well advised to abort the plan of constructing a multi billion dollar (I was hoping “billion” was a typo) airport in Tobago.

It seems to be a “no-brainer” to me especially in these times when money seems to be in short supply for the Government. The first thought that comes to mind is “where is the money coming from?” The second is “where are the tourists coming from and staying where; or is there also a plan to build a few billion dollar hotels as well?” The third and final thought is “can anything be done to stop this apparent senseless project?”

W Dopson

Woodbrook

