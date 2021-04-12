Govt needs to rethink laws on ganja control

I was researching old files to write something about our continuing inability to provide ourselves with water while our country floods, when I found an article published by former Express editor the late Keith Smith. The piece, titled “The Real Criminal”, published on September 6, 2000, discussed the use of, and presumed “criminality” of marijuana—ganja. However, Keith stated that he was not the author of the piece, having received it from someone he knew but did not name. Timely, I thought, given the news that New York had just legalised the use of the herb.
That said, and paraphrasing now, the author suggested that if tobacco and alcohol were banned by law, no current users would stop smoking or drinking. As a nation of scofflaws, we all know that these lifestyles would continue. The author also stated that if marijuana was made “legal”, no one not currently using marijuana would rush out and start! The argument suggested that anyone who might smoke “legal” ganja is currently smoking “illegal” ganja and has been doing so all along.
Simply put, the law against marijuana is as irrelevant as are our laws against petty corruption and much of our lives. The unfortunate thing, the laws against marijuana are only applied and enforced against the poorer and disadvantaged among us. Our police rush into our forests to destroy small marijuana “gardens” while ignoring the vast amount of the product which comes in by boat from Venezuela and the Caribbean islands north of us. And while locally grown ganja does not lead to currency leaving our country, all of the imports do! And all of the imports must be paid for in foreign currency, I cannot imagine that these smugglers would accept TT$ or even EC$ as payment for their products. Can you?
So, here are some pertinent questions raised by our governments’ (all, over the years!) policy decisions to permit the untaxed importation of marijuana while destroying what is grown in our own land, by our own farmers:
Does the Government have any idea of the “value” of our local marijuana imports? And if not, why not?
Does our media have the answer to this? Is it important enough to find out?
Do we know how many of our citizens are currently incarcerated, awaiting trial for “marijuana offences”, and what does this incarceration cost our society?
Why indeed is marijuana an illegal substance? Older persons can remember when it was sold legally in our country, rural shops had signs stating “Premises licensed for the sale of ganja and peppers”. So why did they ban ganja but left peppers “legal”? And has anyone ever thought of doing a study on the banning of marijuana, and the subsequent rise of alcoholism?
Our continuing suppression of marijuana in favour of promoting alcohol puts us psychologically, medically and socially behind much of the enlightened and enlightening world. Countries, including here in our Caribbean, which have permitted the legalisation and free use of ganja have shown no drastic ill effects to individuals or to society as a whole. In countries like ours, which destroy local marijuana crops to import expensive “banned” ganja, create a huge economic drain of foreign currency. Again I call for some informed estimate of what we lose in foreign currency to marijuana imports.
But such information is unlikely to come from our police or any potential authoritative sources. It is believed that the illegal marijuana trade is far too valuable to even “big” people in the society for us (or them!) to ever allow free growth and an open local market for what used to be a legal and indeed harmless commodity.
And so, to stem calls like this one from gaining any ground, our totally ineffective Government makes a pretence of “legalising” small amounts of ganja for each person, and allowing those who wish to grow four ganja plants each! But where are a hundred thousand or so citizens (how many people use marijuana in our country?) going to find a few grammes of ganja to purchase when all “suppliers” would be de facto illegal? This is the logic of our governments which remain stuck and bound in Victorian petty nibbling at change. What is the danger to society between an acre of ganja and four plants in a pot?
Cynics among us speculate, probably correctly, that Government has taken this “nibble” of legalisation while their wealthy friends and financiers prepare to take over the pending legal market for their own benefit and wealth. Well good luck to them!
If the Government cannot or will not stop the current open import market, I hardly see big business stopping the guy on the corner growing and selling his crops. So, I wish to move—all laws banning or controlling marijuana growth or use by persons over 17 years of age shall be removed from our statutes for a period of one year, after which the marijuana situation shall be reviewed for any needed amendment. Let us “discover” what we already know!
Peter O’Connor
via e-mail