The United Nations cites violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or private life”.
It is only apposite that the Government is engaged thoroughly in consultations with the United Nations and recognises the observance of violence against women. As a developing country these collaborative efforts allow Trinidad and Tobago to be aggrandised.
We have observed very keenly during the Covid-19 pandemic there was a stark increase in domestic violence. Trinidad and Tobago has shown a reported rise in domestic violence cases from 232 in 2019 to 558 in 2020.
Responsiveness to the National Policy on Gender and Development in Trinidad and Tobago evinces strong support for eliminating violence and discrimination, particularly against women and children. Globally, women may bear the calumny of austere policies that infringe on rights, protections, and equality.
Hitherto, we should emphasise that several causes are championing the rights of our women that are more deserving of approbation.
“Women and girls with disabilities face systematic marginalisation and barriers that lead to lower economic and social status and an increased risk of violence, including sexual violence.”
—UN Women Caribbean
Therefore, the role of Non Governmental Organisations (NGO’s) is critical and worthy of mention. NGOs may encounter challenges and are compelled to operate with limited resources however, by observation are usually resilient in maintaining their institutional effectiveness to support such causes.
It calls for organisations and persons to join in solidarity to UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence against Women and to increase awareness and promulgate the need for gender equality.
More so, the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ayanna Webster Roy, has advocated for greater participation for women in all spheres of development.
Her indefatigable efforts show a predilection for gender equality and this vested interest encourages synergistic relationships with UN Women and other key stakeholders.
Domestic violence is an example of a corollary that may be debased. Yet, in 2020 the Government’s position on the amendment of the Domestic Violence Act addressed particular anomalies.
It was expedited to further support policies and the implementation of facilities to offer psychosocial support and protection. Such a position is cogent and excellently executed to support victims of abuse.
Domestic violence poses a threat to our human security. For that reason, it is commendable that there are mechanisms put forward to mitigate the socio-economic vulnerabilities of women as well. This is understood and appropriately applied. The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services reached out during the Covid-19 pandemic with the intent to transform and empower lives through grants and services.
Some support systems for victims are the Gender-Based Violence Unit through the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services, additional fully custom-designed and operationalised shelters, and a 24 hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800 SAVE (7283).
Each sector is pivotal in the recovery process to sustain women’s sexual, reproductive and mental health.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain